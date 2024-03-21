Colorado vs Florida picks, predictions, odds: Who wins March Madness NCAA Tournament game?

No. 10 seed Colorado and No. 7 seed Florida play Friday, March 22 in an NCAA Tournament first-round game in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The South Region game is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. PT and can be seen on TBS (stream with Sling TV).

Who will win the March Madness game and advance to the second round?

Check out these NCAA Tournament first-round picks and predictions for the men's college basketball matchup.

Florida is a 1.5-point favorite in the game in March Madness odds provided by BetMGM Sportsbook. The Gators are -120 on the moneyline. The Buffaloes are +100. The over/under for the game is set at 160.5 points.

Coloradoan.com: Colorado 74, Florida 67

Scott Proctor writes: "The Buffs were able to advance against a strong Boise State squad despite Simpson (6-for-18 shooting) not playing his best offensive game and J'Vonne Hadley and Cody Williams combining to shoot 0-for-7 from the field. Simpson will rise to the challenge that Clayton Jr. presents and Hadley (or Williams) won't go scoreless again. Colorado beats Florida 74-67."

Gainesville Sun: Florida 76, Colorado 66

Kevin Brockway writes: "The Buffaloes will run out gas in the second half as UF's quick, high-powered backcourt of Zyon Pullin, Walter Clayton Jr. and Will Richard will be too much for Colorado to handle defensively."

Will Colorado basketball beat Florida in the NCAA Tournament? March Madness picks, predictions and odds weigh in on the first-round game.

Sportsbook Wire: Colorado 79, Florida 77

It writes: "Florida has won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 19 times. Colorado has won 17 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 18 times. The Gators put up 85.1 points per game, 14.4 more points than the 70.7 the Buffaloes give up."

Sporting News: Bet Florida to beat Colorado in NCAA Tournament

David Suggs writes: "Nevertheless, Florida's productivity is hard to deny. Couple that with its impressive showings against top-tier opponents — the Gators took part in 14 matchups against Quad 1 teams, five more than the Buffaloes — and it's hard to look past Golden's bunch, especially against a streaky bubble team like Colorado."

ESPN: Florida has a 62.5% chance to beat Colorado in March Madness

The site gives the Buffaloes a 37.5% shot at defeating the Gators in Friday's first-round March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

