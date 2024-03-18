UAB vs San Diego State picks, predictions, odds: Who wins March Madness game?

No. 12 seed UAB and No. 5 seed San Diego State play Friday, March 22, in an NCAA Tournament first-round game in Spokane, Washington.

The East Region game is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. PT and can be seen on TNT (stream with Sling TV).

Who will win the March Madness game and advance to the second round?

Check out these NCAA Tournament first-round picks and predictions for the men's college basketball matchup.

San Diego State is a 6.5-point favorite in the game in March Madness odds provided by BetMGM Sportsbook.

The Aztecs are -300 on the moneyline. The Blazers are +240.

The over/under for the game is set at 137.5 points.

IT'S BRACKET MADNESS: Enter USA TODAY's basketball tournament bracket contests for a chance at $1 million prize

Sportsbook Wire: San Diego State 78, UAB 70

It writes: "San Diego State has compiled a 13-19-0 record against the spread this season. UAB has covered 20 times in 33 matchups with a spread this season. The Aztecs put up 74.6 points per game, just 0.6 fewer points than the 75.2 the Blazers give up."

March Madness TV schedule: Television channels, streaming, how to watch NCAA Tournament

DraftKings: Bet San Diego State to beat UAB in NCAA Tournament

Nick Simon writes: "We can expect a very physical, defensive oriented matchup as the Aztecs will go up against a Blazers team led by AAC Defensive Player of the Year Yaxel Lendenborg. Ultimately, I think the experience of San Diego State will prevail here and I’ll pick them to advance to the Round of 32."

Picks and Parlays: San Diego State 73, UAB 61

David Anicetti writes: "San Diego State is coming off of a disappointing loss in the finals of the Mountain West Conference tournament, but the Aztecs will bounce back to defeat the UAB Blazers in the opening round of the NCAA tournament. San Diego State is holding opponents to just 66.3 points per game which is 36th in the nation and allowing opponents to shoot just 40.6% overall which is 25th."

March Madness game odds: Point spreads, moneylines, over/unders for NCAA Tournament 2024

Sporting News: Take San Diego State to win game vs. UAB

Kyle Irving writes: "You might be itching to pick a 12-over-5 upset, but there are better options than this one. San Diego State should defeat UAB and cover the 6.5-point spread. Even coming off of a loss in their conference tournament championship, the Aztecs are a battle-tested team that has already proven capable of making a Cinderella run. They have a strong foundation with upperclassmen guards, a 20-point-per-game scorer and one of the best defenses in the country."

ESPN: San Diego State has an 83.8% chance to beat UAB in March Madness

The site gives the Blazers a 16.2% shot at defeating the Aztecs in Friday's first-round March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

March Madness NCAA Tournament odds: Who is favored to win 2024 national championship?

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

STREAM THE GAME: Watch UAB vs. San Diego State live with Sling TV

BEST BETS: These are the best Arizona college basketball betting sites

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: UAB vs San Diego State March Madness NCAA Tournament picks, odds