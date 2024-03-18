Samford vs Kansas picks, predictions, odds: Who wins March Madness NCAA Tournament game?

No. 13 seed Samford and No. 4 seed Kansas play Thursday, March 21 in an NCAA Tournament first-round game in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The Midwest Region game is scheduled for 6:55 p.m. PT and can be seen on TBS (stream with Sling TV).

Who will win the March Madness game and advance to the second round?

Check out these NCAA Tournament first-round picks and predictions for the men's college basketball matchup.

Kansas is a 7.5-point favorite in the game in March Madness odds provided by BetMGM Sportsbook.

The Jayhawks are -350 on the moneyline. The Bulldogs are +260.

The over/under for the game is set at 150.5 points.

Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas 75, Samford 69

Jordan Guskey writes: "Samford will give Kansas problems. The Bulldogs will get hot from behind the arc in stretches. But the Jayhawks are going to be able to persevere."

Gadsden Times: Samford 90, Kansas 75

Maxwell Donaldson writes: "Kansas hasn't been trending in the right direction as of late and Bucky Ball seems ready to go from Homewood, Alabama, to the nation. All that means it's the Bulldogs pulling off an upset and ending the Jayhawks' season."

Will Kansas basketball beat Samford in the NCAA Tournament? March Madness picks, predictions and odds weigh in on the first-round game.

Sportsbook Wire: Kansas 78, Samford 73

It writes: "Kansas has put together a 13-18-1 ATS record so far this year. Samford has compiled an 18-15-0 record against the spread this season. The Jayhawks record 75.3 points per game, only 1.4 more points than the 73.9 the Bulldogs give up."

Picks and Parlays: Samford 81, Kansas 75

Thomas Pemberton writes: "The Samford Bulldogs show good value as an underdog in the first round. Samford enters the tournament riding some momentum. While the Kansas Jayhawks are in jeopardy of losing their third straight game. Watch for a tight game which may end up with an upset alert."

ESPN: Kansas has an 83.7% chance to beat Samford in March Madness

The site gives the Bulldogs a 16.3% shot at defeating the Jayhawks in Thursday's first-round March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

