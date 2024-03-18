South Dakota State vs Iowa State picks, predictions, odds: Who wins March Madness matchup?

No. 15 seed South Dakota State and No. 2 seed Iowa State play Thursday, March 21 in an NCAA Tournament first-round game in Omaha, Nebraska.

The East Region game is scheduled for 4:35 p.m. PT and can be seen on truTV (stream with Sling TV).

Who will win the March Madness game and advance to the second round?

Check out these NCAA Tournament first-round picks and predictions for the men's college basketball matchup.

Iowa State is a 16.5-point favorite in the game in March Madness odds provided by BetMGM Sportsbook.

The Cyclones are -2500 on the moneyline. The Jackrabbits are +1100.

The over/under for the game is set at 132.5 points.

IT'S BRACKET MADNESS: Enter USA TODAY's basketball tournament bracket contests for a chance at $1 million prize

Sportsbook Wire: Iowa State 79, South Dakota State 63

It writes: "Iowa State has compiled a 24-10-0 ATS record so far this year. South Dakota State is 16-14-1 ATS this year. The Cyclones average 75.6 points per game, only 4.8 more points than the 70.8 the Jackrabbits allow."

March Madness TV schedule: Television channels, streaming, how to watch NCAA Tournament

Fansided: Bet South Dakota State with the points vs. Iowa State in NCAA Tournament

Shelby Dermer writes: "No team in the country gives up more points from 3-pointers than South Dakota State (40.8%). However, Iowa State is No. 10 in the Big 12 in 3-point shooting and the Jackrabbits’ ability to limit second-chance opportunities (No. 38 in defensive rebounding) can keep them within striking distance in this matchup. Take the points."

Will Iowa State basketball beat South Dakota State in the NCAA Tournament? March Madness picks, predictions and odds weigh in on the game.

DraftKings: Take Iowa State to beat South Dakota State

Lance Cartelli writes: "Iowa State brings one of the strongest defenses in the country to the court, holding opponents to just 61.9 points per game (third among Power 5 teams) and grabbing 10.5 steals per game (first among Power 5 teams). The Cyclones, led by Keshon Gilbert and Tamin Lipsey, have fought their way through an extremely challenging Big XII schedule and earned key wins over Kansas and Houston this season."

March Madness game odds: Point spreads, moneylines, over/unders for NCAA Tournament 2024

Picks and Parlays: Iowa State 81, South Dakota State 60

Cameron Ross writes: "The Cyclones come into the dance as one of the hotter teams in the country riding a 3 game win streak following their blowout win over the #1 ranked Houston Cougars. Look for Iowa State to continue that trend here as they do the work to get the win. Take the Cougars to get the round 1 win in blow out fashion."

ESPN: Iowa State has a 96.7% chance to beat South Dakota State in March Madness

The site gives the Jackrabbits a 3.3% shot at defeating the Cyclones in Thursday's first-round March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

March Madness NCAA Tournament odds: Who is favored to win 2024 national championship?

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

STREAM THE GAME: Watch South Dakota State vs. Iowa State live with Sling TV

BEST BETS: These are the best Arizona college basketball betting sites

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: South Dakota State vs Iowa State March Madness picks, predictions