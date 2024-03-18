Oregon vs South Carolina picks, predictions, odds: Who wins March Madness game?

No. 11 seed Oregon and No. 6 seed South Carolina play Thursday, March 21 in an NCAA Tournament first-round game in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The Midwest Region game is scheduled for 1 p.m. PT and can be seen on TNT (stream with Sling TV).

Who will win the March Madness game and advance to the second round?

Check out these NCAA Tournament first-round picks and predictions for the men's college basketball matchup.

South Carolina is a 1.5-point favorite in the game in March Madness odds provided by BetMGM Sportsbook.

The Gamecocks are -110 on the moneyline. The Ducks are also -110.

The over/under for the game is set at 132.5 points.

Greenville News: South Carolina 75, Oregon 70

Scott Keepfer writes: "The Gamecocks have been a tough out this season and the belief here is that they’ll be the same on Thursday."

DraftKings: Bet Oregon to beat South Carolina in NCAA Tournament

Grace McDermott writes: "With Dante healthy and back in his rhythm, the Pac-12 champs are primed for a classic March upset here. The Ducks heated up in the conference tournament while South Carolina saw an early exit in a bad loss. The two teams are fairly evenly matched at KenPom, so take the one with more momentum."

Sportsbook Wire: Oregon 72, South Carolina 71

It writes: "South Carolina has covered 23 times in 33 chances against the spread this season. Oregon has compiled a 16-18-0 record against the spread this year. The 72.0 points per game the Gamecocks put up are just 0.1 more points than the Ducks allow (71.9)."

Action Network: Take Oregon with the points against South Carolina

Sean Paul writes: "Getting the ball inside to N’Faly Dante has proven to be a successful strategy. He went off for 25 points on 12-for-12 shooting against Colorado. South Carolina could struggle to stop the 6-foot-11, 230-pound phenom. The opening line is closer than you’d expect from a 6 vs. 11 matchup with South Carolina favored by just 1.5 points. I’m backing the Ducks here – it feels like an outstanding spot for a surging team."

ESPN: South Carolina has a 54.6% chance to beat Oregon in March Madness

The site gives the Ducks a 45.4% shot at defeating the Gamecocks in Thursday's first-round March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

