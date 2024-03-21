March Madness Thursday schedule: How to watch 16 NCAA Tournament games on TV today

There are 16 March Madness games on the first-round NCAA Tournament schedule on Thursday, March 21.

The action gets started with No. 9 seed Michigan State against No. 8 seed Michigan State at 9:15 a.m. Pacific time and ends with No. 10 seed Drake against No. 7 seed Washington State at 7:05 p.m. PT.

Just one No. 1 seed, North Carolina, is in action.

Two No. 2 seeds, Arizona, Iowa State and Tennessee, also play.

Here's what you need to know about how to watch the March Madness NCAA Tournament games on Thursday, the first day of Round of 64 games, including time, TV channels, streaming information and announcers.

Thursday's March Madness picks, predictions: Michigan State vs Mississippi State | Duquesne vs BYU | Akron vs Creighton | Long Beach State vs Arizona | Morehead State vs Illinois | Oregon vs South Carolina | Nevada vs Dayton | Oakland vs Kentucky | McNeese vs Gonzaga | South Dakota State vs Iowa State | Saint Peter's vs Tennessee | NC State vs Texas Tech | Samford vs Kansas | Drake vs Washington State | Wagner vs North Carolina | Colorado State vs Texas

Friday's March Madness picks, predictions: Northwestern vs Florida Atlantic | Colgate vs Baylor | UAB vs San Diego State | Western Kentucky vs Marquette | Stetson vs UConn | New Mexico vs Clemson | Yale vs Auburn | Texas A&M vs Nebraska | Vermont vs Duke | Charleston vs Alabama | Longwood vs Houston | James Madison vs Wisconsin | TCU vs Utah State | Grand Canyon vs Saint Mary's

What teams play in March Madness on Thursday?

Michigan State faces Mississippi State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament Thursday, Duquesne takes on BYU, Akron faces Creighton, Long Beach State plays Arizona, Wagner is against North Carolina, Morehead State plays Illinois, Oregon faces South Carolina, Nevada plays Dayton, Colorado State faces Texas, Oakland matches up against Kentucky, McNeese takes on Gonzaga, South Dakota State is against Iowa State, Saint Peter's takes on Tennessee, NC State plays Texas Tech, Samford faces Kansas and Drake plays Washington State.

The Washington State Cougars face the Drake Bulldogs in the final game on the March Madness Thursday schedule.

What times are the March Madness games on Thursday?

The first game on the Thursday March Madness schedule starts at 9:15 a.m. PT, with the last game starting at 7:05 p.m. PT.

Early games are at 9:15 a.m., 9:40 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 12:10 p.m., 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. (all times Pacific).

Later games run at 3:50 p.m., 4:10 p.m., 4:25 p.m., 4:35 p.m., 6:20 p.m., 6:40 p.m., 6:55 p.m. and 7:05 p.m. (Pacific).

March Madness predictions: ESPN game predictor's NCAA Tournament picks, win probabilities

What channels are the March Madness games on Thursday?

All games can be seen on TBS, TNT, truTV or CBS.

Each station is broadcasting four games on the day, with CBS airing Michigan State vs. Mississippi State, Wagner vs. North Carolina, Oakland vs. Kentucky and NC State vs. Texas Tech.

Tru TV will show the Duquesne vs. BYU, Morehead State vs. Illinois, South Dakota State vs. Iowa State and Drake vs. Washington State games.

Akron vs. Creighton, Oregon vs. South Carolina, Colorado State vs. Texas and Saint Peter's vs. Tennessee will air on TNT.

TBS will broadcast the Long Beach State vs. Arizona, Nevada vs. Dayton, McNeese vs. Gonzaga and Samford vs. Kansas games.

March Madness NCAA Tournament odds: Who is favored to win 2024 national championship?

How can I stream the March Madness games on Thursday?

Games on CBS can be seen on streaming services that carry CBS, including FUBO (free trial).

The truTV, TNT and TBS games can be streamed on streaming sites that carry those stations, including Sling TV.

STREAM THE GAMES: Watch NCAA Tournament games on CBS live with FUBO (free trial)

STREAM THE GAMES: Watch March Madness games on truTV, TBS, TNT with Sling TV

Who are the announcers for Thursday's March Madness games?

Brian Anderson (play-by-play), Jim Jackson (analyst) and Allie LaForce (reporter) are scheduled to have the call of the Michigan State vs. Mississippi State, Wagner vs. North Carolina, Colorado State vs. Texas and Saint Peter's vs. Tennessee games.

Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), Deb Antonelli (analyst), Avery Johnson (analyst) and AJ Ross (reporter) will be the announcing team for the Duquesne vs. BYU, Morehead State vs. Illinois, South Dakota State vs. Iowa State and Drake vs. Washington State games.

Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Steve Lappas (analyst) and Evan Washburn (reporter) will be broadcasting the Akron vs. Creighton, Oregon vs. South Carolina, Oakland vs. Kentucky and NC State vs. Texas Tech games.

Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Brendan Haywood (analyst) and Dana Jacobson (reporter) are the announcers for the Long Beach State vs. Arizona, Nevada vs. Dayton, McNeese vs. Gonzaga and Samford vs. Kansas games.

March Madness game odds: Point spreads, moneylines, over/unders for NCAA Tournament 2024

Texas Tech vs. NC State is one of several highly anticipated NCAA Tournament games on Thursday's March Madness schedule.

What is the complete March Madness Thursday schedule for first-round NCAA Tournament games?

-All times Pacific

March Madness game odds: Point spreads, moneylines, over/unders for NCAA Tournament 2024

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: March Madness Thursday schedule: How to watch NCAA Tournament today