Long Beach State vs Arizona picks, predictions, odds: Who wins March Madness game?

No. 15 seed Long Beach State and No. 2 seed Arizona play Thursday, March 21 in an NCAA Tournament first-round game in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The West region game is scheduled for 11 a.m. PT and can be seen on TBS (stream with Sling TV).

Who will win the March Madness game and advance to the second round?

Check out these NCAA Tournament first-round picks and predictions for the men's college basketball matchup.

Arizona is a 20.5-point favorite in the game in March Madness odds provided by BetMGM Sportsbook.

The Wildcats are -10000 on the moneyline. Long Beach State is +2000.

The over/under for the game is set at 160.5 points.

The Arizona Republic: Arizona 95, Long Beach State 70

Tyler Palmateer writes: "Lloyd has yet to lose two games in a row in three seasons as Arizona's coach, and that trend continues. Arizona defeats Long Beach State, 95-70, behind a big game from Love and a dominant performance inside from Oumar Ball (13.1 ppg 10.1 rpg)."

Sportsbook Wire: Arizona 89, Long Beach State 67

It writes: "Arizona is 21-12-0 ATS this season. Long Beach State has compiled a 16-17-0 record against the spread this year. The Wildcats record 12.2 more points per game (87.9) than the Beach give up (75.7)."

DraftKings: Bet Arizona to beat Long Beach State in NCAA Tournament

Lance Cartelli writes: "Long Beach State is in the Big Dance for the first time in 12 years and managed to extend the tenure of fired head coach Dan Monson. The Beach like to up the tempo on offense as they have an average possession length of 15.4 seconds. They do most of their work inside of the arc as 57.1% of their points have come from two."

Picks and Parlays: Arizona 91, Long Beach State 73

Dylan Hellebrand writes: "Long Beach State is aiming to pull off a major upset in their upcoming game, however, Arizona's offense is determined to maintain their winning streak. Arizona has been exceptional at controlling the rebounds this season, and they plan to disrupt Long Beach State's offensive and defensive tactics during their upcoming match."

ESPN: Arizona has a 98% chance to beat Long Beach State in March Madness

The site gives Long Beach State a 2% shot at defeating the Wildcats in Thursday's first-round March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

