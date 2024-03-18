North Carolina State vs Texas Tech picks, predictions, odds: Who wins March Madness game?

No. 11 seed North Carolina State and No. 6 seed Texas Tech play Thursday, March 21 in an NCAA Tournament first-round game in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The South Region game is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. PT and can be seen on CBS (stream with this free trial from FUBO).

Who will win the March Madness game and advance to the second round?

Check out these NCAA Tournament first-round picks and predictions for the men's college basketball matchup.

Texas Tech is a 5.5-point favorite in the game in March Madness odds provided by BetMGM Sportsbook.

The Red Raiders are -250 on the moneyline. The Wolfpack are +190.

The over/under for the game is set at 145.5 points.

IT'S BRACKET MADNESS: Enter USA TODAY's basketball tournament bracket contests for a chance at $1 million prize

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Texas Tech 78, NC State 74

Nathan Giese writes: "Texas Tech enters the NCAA Tournament having won four of its last five games. The Red Raiders won the rebounding battle in each of those contests, something the team only achieved three times in their first 15 games of Big 12 play. On the season, NC State has a rebounding margin of negative-1.1 per game. Only Mohammed Diarra, the Wolfpack's 6-foot-10 forward, averages more than 4.2 rebounds per game individually — he averages 7.2 per game on his own."

March Madness game odds: Point spreads, moneylines, over/unders for NCAA Tournament 2024

Sportsbook Wire: Texas Tech 75, NC State

It writes: "Texas Tech is 15-18-0 ATS this season. NC State has put together a 15-18-3 ATS record so far this season. The Red Raiders score 75.6 points per game, just 2.9 more points than the 72.7 the Wolfpack give up."

Will Texas Tech basketball beat NC State in the NCAA Tournament? March Madness picks, predictions and odds weigh in on the first-round game.

Picks and Parlays: Texas Tech 78, NC State 72

Anthony Allen writes: "The Texas Tech Red Raiders are far more offensively inclined. They feature a cadre of deadeye shooters, including the sharp-shooting backcourt of Pop Isaacs and Joe Toussaint. With their high skill level, they can spread the floor and put immense pressure on defenses. Plus, matchup nightmare Darrion Williams should be fully healthy after precautionarily sitting out the Red Raiders’ Big 12 Tournament loss to Houston with an ankle tweak. Texas Tech has better free throw statistics than the Wolfpack and could be a deciding factor in the game. North Carolina State plays through DJ Burns in the post, and the Wolfpack love to run the floor under Kevin Keatts. Texas Tech will contain Burns one on one and hit key free throws late to outscore North Carolina State and win the game."

March Madness game odds: Point spreads, moneylines, over/unders for NCAA Tournament 2024

Action Network: Bet the over in Texas Tech vs. NC State NCAA Tournament game

Jim Root writes: "Against an NC State team that plays through DJ Burns in the post, Texas Tech needs Washington. If TTU cannot contain Burns one-on-one, the big man’s pinpoint passing will create open jumpers and opportunities to drive against closeouts. Washington is also the Red Raiders’ best rim protector. Tempo is more of a question than efficiency. However, the Wolfpack love to run the floor under Kevin Keatts, and this McCasland squad has shown a higher willingness to push than past versions."

ESPN: Texas Tech has a 62.9% chance to beat NC State in March Madness

The site gives the Wolfpack a 37.1% shot at defeating the Red Raiders in Thursday's first-round March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

March Madness NCAA Tournament odds: Who is favored to win 2024 national championship?

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

STREAM THE GAME: Watch NC State vs. Texas Tech live with FUBO (free trial)

BEST BETS: These are the best Arizona college basketball betting sites

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: NC State vs Texas Tech March Madness picks, predictions, odds