Colorado State vs Texas picks, predictions: Who wins March Madness NCAA Tournament game?

No. 10 seed Colorado State and No. 7 seed Texas play Thursday, March 21 in an NCAA Tournament first-round game in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Midwest Region game is scheduled for 3:50 p.m. PT and can be seen on TNT (stream with Sling TV).

Who will win the March Madness game and advance to the second round?

Check out these NCAA Tournament first-round picks and predictions for the men's college basketball matchup.

Texas is a 2.5-point favorite in the game in March Madness odds provided by BetMGM Sportsbook. The Longhorns are -145 on the moneyline. The Rams are +120. The over/under for the game is set at 144.5 points.

Coloradoan.com: Colorado State 75, Texas 72

Kevin Lytle writes: "KenPom calls this basically a push game, with a 50% chance for either team to win and 73-72 projection for Texas. Everything seems about as close as it can get. Stevens had just five points in CSU's first round matchup and don't expect him to be that low again. Weight is off the Rams and they're riding high."

Sportsbook Wire: Colorado State 74, Texas 73

It writes: "Texas has compiled a 12-20-0 ATS record so far this year. Colorado State has covered 17 times in 34 chances against the spread this year. The Longhorns record 76.5 points per game, 8.9 more points than the 67.6 the Rams allow."

Will Texas basketball beat Colorado State in the NCAA Tournament? March Madness picks, predictions and odds weigh in on the first-round game.

Sporting News: Texas 69, Colorado State 65

David Fletcher writes: "This game has bracket buster written all over it, so we wouldn’t be surprised if the Rams pulled off the upset. However, we’re sticking with the favorites in this one to pull off a close battle thanks to slightly more reliable scoring."

Fansided: Bet Colorado State with the points vs. Texas in NCAA Tournament

Shelby Dermer writes: "A team from the First Four has won a Round of 64 games in 11 of the past 12 NCAA Tournaments. With an efficient offense (No. 40) and defense (No. 30), Colorado State can be that team this year. Take the points with the Rams."

ESPN: Texas has a 71.3% chance to beat Colorado State in March Madness

The site gives the Rams a 28.7% shot at defeating the Longhorns in Thursday's first-round March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

