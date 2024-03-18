Northwestern vs Florida Atlantic picks, predictions, odds: Who wins March Madness matchup?

No. 9 seed Northwestern and No. 8 seed Florida Atlantic play Friday, March 22 in an NCAA Tournament first-round game in Brooklyn, New York.

The East Region game is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. PST and can be seen on CBS (stream with this free trial from FUBO).

Who will win the March Madness game and advance to the second round?

Check out these NCAA Tournament first-round picks and predictions for the men's college basketball matchup.

Florida Atlantic is a 2.5-point favorite in the game in March Madness odds provided by BetMGM Sportsbook.

The Owls are -145 on the moneyline. The Wildcats are +120.

The over/under for the game is set at 140.5 points.

IT'S BRACKET MADNESS: Enter USA TODAY's basketball tournament bracket contests for a chance at $1 million prize

Palm Beach Post: Florida Atlantic 74, Northwestern 66

Nick Wilson writes: "The Owls have proven all year that they can regroup well after a tough loss. Combine that with their postseason pedigree, and the Wildcats have a tall task ahead of them in the first round."

March Madness TV schedule: Television channels, streaming, how to watch NCAA Tournament

DraftKings: Bet Florida Atlantic to beat Northwestern in NCAA Tournament

Teddy Ricketson writes: "The Owls are the better team on offense, and guard Johnell Davis will be a problem for the Northwestern defense. The Wildcats tend to play at a slower pace, so if the Owls can speed up the game, they should come out on top, as long as they don’t play so fast that they sacrifice their offensive efficiency."

Will Florida Atlantic beat Northwestern in the NCAA Tournament? March Madness picks, predictions and odds weigh in on the first-round game.

Action Network: Take Florida Atlantic to cover against Northwestern

D.J. James writes: "With Nicholson’s status in question, the Wildcats will not have much down low. FAU can score more inside the perimeter. If Northwestern is going to win, Nicholson needs to be healthy, or Langborg and Buie need to hit more 3s than the FAU backcourt. Taking FAU to -3 seems reasonable at open."

March Madness game odds: Point spreads, moneylines, over/unders for NCAA Tournament 2024

Sportsbook Wire: Florida Atlantic 75, Northwestern 74

Sportsbook Wire writes: "Florida Atlantic has put together a 16-17-0 record against the spread this season. Northwestern has compiled a 17-14-1 record against the spread this season. The Owls average 13.5 more points per game (82.5) than the Wildcats give up (69)."

ESPN: Florida Atlantic has a 54.1% chance to beat Northwestern in March Madness

The site gives the Wildcats a 45.9% shot at defeating the Owls in Friday's first-round March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

March Madness NCAA Tournament odds: Who is favored to win 2024 national championship?

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

STREAM THE GAME: Watch Northwestern vs. Florida Atlantic live with FUBO (free trial)

BEST BETS: These are the best Arizona college basketball betting sites

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Northwestern vs Florida Atlantic 2024 March Madness picks, predictions