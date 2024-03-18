Stetson vs UConn picks, predictions, odds: Who wins March Madness NCAA Tournament game?

No. 16 seed Stetson and No. 1 seed UConn play Friday, March 22 in an NCAA Tournament first-round game in Brooklyn, New York.

The East Region game is scheduled for 11:15 a.m. PT and can be seen on CBS (stream with this free trial from FUBO).

Who will win the March Madness game and advance to the second round?

Check out these NCAA Tournament first-round picks and predictions for the men's college basketball matchup.

UConn is a 26.5-point favorite in the game in March Madness odds provided by BetMGM Sportsbook.

The Huskies are -10000 on the moneyline. The Hatters are +3300.

The over/under for the game is set at 143.5 points.

Sportsbook Wire: UConn 85, Stetson 63

It writes: "UConn has covered 22 times in 34 matchups with a spread this season. Stetson is 16-15-0 ATS this season. The 81.5 points per game the Huskies put up are 8.7 more points than the Hatters give up (72.8)."

March Madness TV schedule: Television channels, streaming, how to watch NCAA Tournament

Action Network: Bet UConn to beat Stetson in the NCAA Tournament

Ky McKeon writes: "Stetson big man Aubin Gateretse has his work cut out for him. UConn’s hundreds of weapons will decimate the nation’s 342nd-best defense. Stetson just doesn’t have the physicality or toughness to hang with this Huskies team."

Will UConn basketball beat Stetson in the NCAA Tournament? March Madness picks, predictions and odds weigh in on the first-round game.

DraftKings: Take UConn to win game against Stetson

David Fucillo writes: "There will be a No. 16 seed that will give a No. 1 at least a little bit of trouble, but if we’re talking straight-up picks, we’re taking the high seed. Purdue is the No. 1 seed that could face the most trouble in this tournament, but UConn shouldn’t have too much trouble beating Stetson."

March Madness game odds: Point spreads, moneylines, over/unders for NCAA Tournament 2024

Picks and Parlays: UConn 90, Stetson 61

David Anicetti writes: "Connecticut will easily take care of business in the first round of the NCAA tournament by picking up a victory and covering the double-digit spread when facing Stetson. Connecticut has covered the spread in six of its last seven and in nine of the last 11. Connecticut is strong at both ends of the court, scoring an average of 81.1 points per game and allowing an average of just 64.0 points per game."

ESPN: UConn has a 98.7% chance to beat Stetson in March Madness

The site gives the Hatters a 1.3% shot at defeating the Huskies in Friday's first-round March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

March Madness NCAA Tournament odds: Who is favored to win 2024 national championship?

