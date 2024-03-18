Duquesne vs BYU picks, predictions, odds: Who wins March Madness NCAA Tournament game?

No. 11 seed Duquesne and No. 6 seed BYU play Thursday, March 21 in an NCAA Tournament first-round game in Omaha, Nebraska.

The West region game is scheduled for 9:40 a.m. PT and can be seen on truTV (stream with Sling TV).

Who will win the March Madness game and advance to the second round?

Check out these NCAA Tournament first-round picks and predictions for the men's college basketball matchup.

BYU is a 7.5-point favorite in the game in March Madness odds provided by BetMGM Sportsbook.

The Cougars are -375 on the moneyline. The Dukes are +300.

The over/under for the game is set at 141.5 points.

Sportsbook Wire: BYU 76, Duquesne 69

It writes: "BYU has won 20 of 24 games when favored on the moneyline this season (83.3%). The Cougars have gone 11-1 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -352 or shorter (91.7% win percentage). BYU has a 77.9% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline’s implied probability."

DraftKings: Bet BYU to beat Duquesne in NCAA Tournament

Grace McDermott writes: "Duquesne excels in low-scoring games, and BYU does not specialize in low-scoring games. The Cougars play fast and score often, and the Dukes will struggle to control the pace of play."

Will BYU basketball beat Duquesne in the NCAA Tournament? March Madness picks, predictions and odds weigh in on the first-round game.

Sporting News: Take BYU to advance past Duquesne in March Madness

Dan Treacy writes: "The best-case scenario for Duquesne is putting BYU in an early hole because the Cougars can't figure out the Dukes' impressive defense. The Dukes were barely able to hold on after sticking VCU in an early hole. BYU is an entirely different challenge, and it's hard to imagine Duquesne limiting such a wide range of scorers for 40 minutes. BYU is the pick to advance to the second round."

Picks and Parlays: BYU 76, Duquesne 62

Cameron Ross writes: "Both teams had good seasons this year as each punched their ticket into the dance. BYU however is one of the best offensive teams in the country and that would be the difference in this game. Look for the Cougars to overwhelm Duquesne for the full 40 minutes as BYU does enough to get the win and cover in round one."

ESPN: BYU has an 82.7% chance to beat Duquesne

The site gives the Dukes a 17.3% shot at defeating the Cougars in Thursday's first-round March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

