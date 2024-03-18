Grand Canyon vs Saint Mary's picks, predictions, odds: Who wins March Madness game?

No. 12 seed Grand Canyon and No. 5 seed Saint Mary's play Friday, March 22 in an NCAA Tournament first-round game in Spokane, Washington.

The West Region game is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. PT and can be seen on truTV (stream with Sling TV).

Who will win the March Madness game and advance to the second round?

Check out these NCAA Tournament first-round picks and predictions for the men's college basketball matchup.

Saint Mary's is a 4.5-point favorite in the game in March Madness odds provided by BetMGM Sportsbook. The Gaels are -210 on the moneyline. The Antelopes are +170. The over/under for the game is set at 130.5 points.

Sportsbook Wire: Saint Mary's 72, Grand Canyon 67

It writes: "Saint Mary’s (CA) has won 18 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 14 times. Grand Canyon has compiled an 18-14-0 record against the spread this year. The Gaels average 74.2 points per game, 7.3 more points than the 66.9 the Antelopes allow."

Picks and Parlays: Saint Mary's 76, Grand Canyon 73

Cameron Ross writes: "Both teams have had top tier season as each come into the dance after winning their conference tournament. Look for Grand Canyon to keep things close throughout as they have been an extremely consistent team all year. Take the Lopes to stay within the number as they go for the outright win."

Sporting News: Saint Mary's 64, Grand Canyon 63

Paul Costanzo writes: "This has all the makings of a classic first-round March Madness game, and one that makes you feel justified for staying up late on the East Coast. Grant-Foster will be the best player on the court, and it’s going to take some really good team defense from the Gaels to slow him down. But in the end, Saint Mary’s balance and big-game experience should win out. Barely."

USA TODAY Sports: Grand Canyon could upset Saint Mary's in NCAA Tournament

Josh Peter writes: "The Grand Canyon Antelopes won’t be shaking in their hightops when they take the court against Saint Mary’s. Yes, Saint Mary’s has won 23 of its last 25 games, including a 69-60 victory over Gonzaga in the championship of the West Coast Conference tournament. But this will be Grand Canyon’s third NCAA appearance in four years. Though it’s hard to know exactly how these teams will match up, they do have a common opponent: San Diego State. On Nov. 17, Saint Mary’s got clobbered by San Diego State, 79-54. On Dec. 5, Grand Canyon beat San Diego State, 79-73. (It was Grand Canyon’s first win over a ranked opponent, with San Diego State then ranked No. 25.)"

ESPN: Saint Mary's has a 77.2% chance to beat Grand Canyon in March Madness

The site gives the 'Lopes a 22.8% shot at defeating the Gaels in Friday's first-round March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

