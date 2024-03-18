Drake vs Washington State picks, predictions, odds: Who wins March Madness game?

No. 10 seed Drake and No. 7 seed Washington State play Thursday, March 21 in an NCAA Tournament first-round game in Omaha, Nebraska.

The East Region game is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. PT and can be seen on truTV (stream with Sling TV).

Who will win the March Madness game and advance to the second round?

Check out these NCAA Tournament first-round picks and predictions for the men's college basketball matchup.

Washington State is a 1.5-point favorite in the game in March Madness odds provided by BetMGM Sportsbook.

The Cougars are -110 on the moneyline. The Bulldogs are also -110.

The over/under for the game is set at 137.5 points.

Sportsbook Wire: Washington State 74, Drake 73

It writes: "Drake is 18-15-0 ATS this season. Washington State is 17-15-1 ATS this year. The 80.5 points per game the Bulldogs score are 13.6 more points than the Cougars give up (66.9)."

Picks and Parlays: Washington State 74, Drake 67

Cameron Ross writes: "The Cougars have had an incredible season and will keep it going in round 1 of the tournament. Look for Washington State to put it all together as they overpower Drake for the full 40 minutes. These teams do matchup well but the Cougars will do the work to get the win in round 1."

Will Washington State basketball beat Drake in the NCAA Tournament? March Madness picks, predictions and odds weigh in on the first-round game.

Sporting News: Bet Washington State to beat Drake in NCAA Tournament

Dan Treacy writes: "Both of these teams have arguably played down to competition at times but risen to the moment against tougher opponents, as each has a winning record in Quad 1 games. That shouldn't matter much here, unless Washington State is foolishly overlooking Drake. That would be surprising, and Kyle Smith's Cougars should be in position to earn a potential second-round matchup with Iowa State."

DraftKings: Take Washington State to win against Drake

Benjamin Zweiman writes: "The Washington State Cougars may have earned the second seed in the Pac-12, but they defeated No. 1 seed Arizona twice during the regular season. This NCAA Tournament berth marks the Cougars’ first since 2008. Washington State’s defense was its strong suit this season, ranking in the top 30 at KenPom."

ESPN: Washington State has a 52.1% chance to beat Drake in March Madness

The site gives the Bulldogs a 47.9% shot at defeating the Cougars in Thursday's first-round March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

