Saint Peter's vs Tennessee picks, predictions, odds: Who wins March Madness game?

No. 15 seed Saint Peter's and No. 2 seed Tennessee play Thursday, March 21 in an NCAA Tournament first-round game in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Midwest Region game is scheduled for 6:20 p.m. PT and can be seen on TNT (stream with Sling TV).

Who will win the March Madness game and advance to the second round?

Check out these NCAA Tournament first-round picks and predictions for the men's college basketball matchup.

Tennessee is a 19.5-point favorite in the game in March Madness odds provided by BetMGM Sportsbook.

The Volunteers are -10000 on the moneyline. The Peacocks are +2000.

The over/under for the game is set at 128.5 points.

IT'S BRACKET MADNESS: Enter USA TODAY's basketball tournament bracket contests for a chance at $1 million prize

Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee 79, Saint Peter's 68

Mike Wilson writes: "There's no March run in the future for St. Peter's this year. The Vols move into the second round and have a shot at reaching the second weekend."

March Madness TV schedule: Television channels, streaming, how to watch NCAA Tournament

Action Network: Bet Tennessee to beat Saint Peter's

D.J. James writes: "Tennessee got crushed in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals by Mississippi State, but the Volunteers will bounce back here in a big way. Saint Peter’s was everyone’s darling two years ago, and it’s nice to see them in the NCAA Tournament again. That said, Dalton Knecht and the Vols will likely play their way to a Sweet 16 appearance with this draw."

Will Tennessee basketball beat Saint Peter's in the NCAA Tournament? March Madness picks, predictions and odds weigh in on the first-round game.

Sportsbook Wire: Tennessee 79, Saint Peter's 58

It writes: "Tennessee has won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 16 times. Saint Peter’s has won 20 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times. The Volunteers average 79.5 points per game, 16.1 more points than the 63.4 the Peacocks allow."

March Madness game odds: Point spreads, moneylines, over/unders for NCAA Tournament 2024

Picks and Parlays: Tennessee 74, Saint Peter's 59

Garrett Beaverson writes: "Tennessee showed vulnerabilities in their game in a disappointing loss to Mississippi State in the SEC tournament. Nonetheless, the Vols are the far more talented team in this matchup. Saint Peter's has had success in the NCAA Tournament, and are a good program, with a game focused on defense. Tennessee wins, but Saint Peter's hangs around just enough to cover."

ESPN: Tennessee has a 98% chance to beat Saint Peter's in March Madness

The site gives the Peacocks a 2% shot at defeating the Volunteers in Thursday's first-round March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

March Madness NCAA Tournament odds: Who is favored to win 2024 national championship?

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

STREAM THE GAME: Watch Saint Peter's vs. Tennessee live with Sling TV

BEST BETS: These are the best Arizona college basketball betting sites

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Saint Peter's vs Tennessee March Madness picks, predictions, odds