Western Kentucky vs Marquette picks, predictions, odds: Who wins March Madness game?

No. 15 seed Western Kentucky and No. 2 seed Marquette play Friday, March 22 in an NCAA Tournament first-round game in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The South Region game is scheduled for 11 a.m. PT and can be seen on TBS (stream with Sling TV).

Who will win the March Madness game and advance to the second round?

Check out these NCAA Tournament first-round picks and predictions for the men's college basketball matchup.

Marquette is a 14.5-point favorite in the game in March Madness odds provided by BetMGM Sportsbook.

The Golden Eagles are -1400 on the moneyline. The Hilltoppers are +800.

The over/under for the game is set at 158.5 points.

Sportsbook Wire: Marquette 81, Western Kentucky 69

It writes: "Marquette is 20-13-1 ATS this season. Western Kentucky has won 19 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times. The Golden Eagles score 78.3 points per game, only 4.2 more points than the 74.1 the Hilltoppers allow."

DraftKings: Bet Marquette to beat Western Kentucky in NCAA Tournament

Lance Cartelli writes: "Marquette is back in the Big Dance for the third year in a row after another strong season in the Big East. While they lost twice to UConn and once against Creighton, they had few issues with the rest of their conference and grabbed non-conference wins over Illinois and Kansas at the beginning of the 2023-24 season. The Golden Eagles shot over 48% from the field this season, ranking 19th in the nation."

Will Marquette basketball beat Western Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament? March Madness picks, predictions and odds weigh in on the first-round game.

Action Network: Take the over in Marquette vs. Western Kentucky game

Matt Cox writes: "This feels like a game that sails into the 160s – or beyond – but it may be worth waiting to see if Kolek plays. Marquette’s been reluctant to push as aggressively without Kolek, but this game shapes up to be an open-floor feeding frenzy, which is why I’m looking at the over at anything up to 160."

Picks and Parlays: Marquette 81, Western Kentucky 71

Dylan Hellebrand writes: "Marquette's offensive strategy is to come out strong and overwhelm Western Kentucky with their scoring prowess. Meanwhile, Western Kentucky is counting on their defense to hold Marquette back and prevent them from taking an early lead in the game. Both teams must be prepared for a tough game ahead, but Marquette will seal the deal in this one."

ESPN: Marquette has a 94.4% chance to beat Western Kentucky in March Madness

The site gives the Hilltoppers a 5.6% shot at defeating the Golden Eagles in Friday's first-round March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

