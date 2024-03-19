March Madness predictions: ESPN game predictor's NCAA Tournament picks, win probabilities

Which NCAA Tournament teams have the best chances of winning their games in the first round of March Madness this week?

ESPN Analytics has revealed its Matchup Predictor numbers for the First Four and first-round NCAA Tournament matchups this week, and they offer some interesting win probabilities.

Take a look at the site's picks for the Tuesday, March 19 and Wednesday, March 20 March Madness First Four men's college basketball games and the Thursday, March 21 and Friday, March 22 March Madness NCAA Tournament first-round matchups.

How do the site's predictions compare with the NCAA Tournament odds for March Madness games?

All times Pacific.

Thursday's March Madness picks, predictions: Michigan State vs Mississippi State | Duquesne vs BYU | Akron vs Creighton | Long Beach State vs Arizona | Morehead State vs. Illinois | Oregon vs South Carolina | Nevada vs Dayton | Oakland vs Kentucky | McNeese vs Gonzaga | South Dakota State vs Iowa State | Saint Peter's vs Tennessee | NC State vs Texas Tech | Samford vs Kansas | Drake vs Washington State

Friday's March Madness picks, predictions: Northwestern vs Florida Atlantic | Colgate vs Baylor | UAB vs San Diego State | Western Kentucky vs Marquette | Stetson vs UConn | New Mexico vs Clemson | Yale vs Auburn | Texas A&M vs Nebraska | Vermont vs Duke | Charleston vs Alabama | Longwood vs Houston | James Madison vs Wisconsin | TCU vs Utah State | Grand Canyon vs Saint Mary's

March Madness NCAA Tournament First Four game predictions for Tuesday

3:40 p.m.: (16) Wagner vs. (16) Howard, truTV, Dayton, OH

Howard has a 54.5% chance to beat Wagner.

The site gives the Seahawks a 45.5% shot at defeating the Bison in Tuesday's First Four March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

6:10 p.m. : (10) Colorado St. vs. (10) Virginia, truTV, Dayton, OH

Virginia has a 60.3% chance to beat Colorado State.

The site gives the Rams a 39.7% shot at defeating the Cavaliers in Tuesday's First Four March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

March Madness NCAA Tournament First Four game predictions for Wednesday

3:40 p.m.: (16) Grambling State vs. (16) Montana St., truTV, Dayton, OH

Montana State has a 50.4% chance to beat Grambling State.

The site gives the Tigers a 49.6% shot at defeating the Bobcats in Wednesday's First Four March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

6:10 p.m.: (10) Colorado vs. (10) Boise St., truTV, Dayton, OH

Colorado has a 52.3% chance to beat Boise State.

The site gives the Broncos a 47.7% shot at defeating the Buffaloes in Wednesday's First Four March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

Michigan State basketball is favored to beat Mississippi State in March Madness, according to win probabilities for the first-round NCAA Tournament game.

March Madness NCAA Tournament first-round game predictions for Thursday

9:15 a.m.: (9) Michigan St. vs. (8) Mississippi St., CBS, Charlotte, NC

Michigan State has a 59% chance to beat Mississippi State.

The site gives the Bulldogs a 41% shot at defeating the Spartans in Thursday's first-round March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

9:40 a.m.: (11) Duquesne vs. (6) BYU, truTV, Omaha, NE

BYU has an 82.7% chance to beat Duquesne.

The site gives the Dukes a 17.3% shot at defeating the Cougars in Thursday's first-round March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

10:30 a.m.: (14) Akron vs. (3) Creighton, TNT, Pittsburgh, PA

Creighton has an 89.5% chance to beat Akron in March Madness.

The site gives the Zips a 10.5% shot at defeating the Bluejays in Thursday's first-round March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

11 a.m.: (15) Long Beach St. vs. (2) Arizona, TBS, Salt Lake City, UT

Arizona has a 98% chance to beat Long Beach State in March Madness.

The site gives Long Beach State a 2% shot at defeating the Wildcats in Thursday's first-round March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

11:45 a.m.: (16) Wagner/Howard vs. (1) North Carolina, CBS, Charlotte, NC

Check back after the Wagner vs. Howard First Four game on Tuesday for the win probability for this game.

12:10 p.m.: (14) Morehead St. vs. (3) Illinois, truTV, Omaha, NE

Illinois has an 89.5% chance to beat Morehead State in March Madness.

The site gives the Eagles a 10.5% shot at defeating the Fighting Illini in Thursday's first-round March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

1 p.m.: (11) Oregon vs. (6) South Carolina, TNT, Pittsburgh, PA

South Carolina has a 54.6% chance to beat Oregon in March Madness.

The site gives the Ducks a 45.4% shot at defeating the Gamecocks in Thursday's first-round March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

1:30 p.m.: (10) Nevada vs. (7) Dayton, TBS, Salt Lake City, UT

Dayton has a 58.3% chance to beat Nevada in March Madness.

The site gives the Wolf Pack a 41.7% shot at defeating the Flyers in Thursday's first-round March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

3:50 p.m.: (10) Colorado St./Virginia vs. (7) Texas, TNT, Charlotte, NC

Check back after the Colorado State vs. Virginia First Four game on Tuesday for the win probability for this game.

4:10 p.m.: (14) Oakland vs. (3) Kentucky, CBS, Pittsburgh, PA

Kentucky has an 89.2% chance to beat Oakland in March Madness.

The site gives the Golden Grizzlies a 10.8% shot at defeating the Wildcats in Thursday's first-round March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

4:25 p.m.: (12) McNeese vs. (5) Gonzaga, TBS, Salt Lake City, UT

Gonzaga has a 75.7% chance to beat McNeese in March Madness.

The site gives the Cowboys a 24.3% shot at defeating the Zags in Thursday's first-round March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

4:35 p.m.: (15) South Dakota St. vs. (2) Iowa St., truTV, Omaha, NE

Iowa State has a 96.7% chance to beat South Dakota State in March Madness.

The site gives the Jackrabbits a 3.3% shot at defeating the Cyclones in Thursday's first-round March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

6:20 p.m.: (15) Saint Peter's vs. (2) Tennessee, TNT, Charlotte, NC

Tennessee has a 98% chance to beat Saint Peter's in March Madness.

The site gives the Peacocks a 2% shot at defeating the Volunteers in Thursday's first-round March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

6:40 p.m.: (11) NC State vs. (6) Texas Tech, CBS, Pittsburgh, PA

Texas Tech has a 62.9% chance to beat NC State in March Madness.

The site gives the Wolfpack a 37.1% shot at defeating the Red Raiders in Thursday's first-round March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

6:55 p.m.: (13) Samford vs. (4) Kansas, TBS, Salt Lake City, UT

Kansas has an 83.7% chance to beat Samford in March Madness.

The site gives the Bulldogs a 16.3% shot at defeating the Jayhawks in Thursday's first-round March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

7:05 p.m.: (10) Drake vs. (7) Washington St., truTV, Omaha, NE

Washington State has a 52.1% chance to beat Drake in March Madness.

The site gives the Bulldogs a 47.9% shot at defeating the Cougars in Thursday's first-round March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

March Madness NCAA Tournament first-round game predictions for Friday

9:15 a.m.: (9) Northwestern vs. (8) Florida Atlantic, CBS, Brooklyn, NY

Florida Atlantic has a 54.1% chance to beat Northwestern in March Madness.

The site gives the Wildcats a 45.9% shot at defeating the Owls in Friday's first-round March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

9:40 a.m.: (14) Colgate vs. (3) Baylor, truTV, Memphis, TN

Baylor has a 90.5% chance to beat Colgate in March Madness.

The site gives the Raiders a 9.5% shot at defeating the Bears in Friday's first-round March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

10:45 a.m.: (12) UAB vs. (5) San Diego St., TNT, Spokane, WA

San Diego State has an 83.8% chance to beat UAB in March Madness.

The site gives the Blazers a 16.2% shot at defeating the Aztecs in Friday's first-round March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

11 a.m.: (15) Western Ky. vs. (2) Marquette, TBS, Indianapolis, IN

Marquette has a 94.4% chance to beat Western Kentucky in March Madness.

The site gives the Hilltoppers a 5.6% shot at defeating the Golden Eagles in Friday's first-round March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

11:45 a.m.: (16) Stetson vs. (1) UConn, CBS, Brooklyn, NY

UConn has a 98.7% chance to beat Stetson in March Madness.

The site gives the Hatters a 1.3% shot at defeating the Huskies in Friday's first-round March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

12:10 p.m.: (11) New Mexico vs. (6) Clemson, truTV, Memphis, TN

Clemson has a 62.3% chance to beat New Mexico in March Madness.

The site gives the Lobos a 37.7% shot at defeating the Tigers in Friday's first-round March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

1:15 p.m.: (13) Yale vs. (4) Auburn, TNT, Spokane, WA

Auburn has a 90.2% chance to beat Yale in March Madness.

The site gives the Bulldogs a 9.8% shot at defeating the Tigers in Friday's first-round March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

1:30 p.m.: (10) Colorado/Boise St. vs. (7) Florida, TBS, Indianapolis, IN

Check back after the Colorado vs. Boise State First Four game on Wednesday for the win probability for this game.

3:50 p.m.: (9) Texas A&M vs. (8) Nebraska, TNT, Memphis, TN

Texas A&M has a 50.9% chance to beat Nebraska in March Madness.

The site gives the Cornhuskers a 49.1% shot at defeating the Aggies in Friday's first-round March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

4:10 p.m.: (13) Vermont vs. (4) Duke, CBS, Brooklyn, NY

Duke has a 90.1% chance to beat Vermont in March Madness.

The site gives the Catamounts a 9.9% shot at defeating the Blue Devils in Friday's first-round March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

4:25 p.m.: (16) Grambling State/Montana St. vs. (1) Purdue, TBS, Indianapolis, IN

Check back after the Grambling State vs. Montana State First Four game on Wednesday for the win probability for this game.

4:35 p.m.: (13) Col. of Charleston vs. (4) Alabama, truTV, Spokane, WA

Alabama has a 90.3% chance to beat Charleston in March Madness.

The site gives the Cougars a 9.7% shot at defeating the Crimson Tide in Friday's first-round March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

6:20 p.m.: (16) Longwood vs. (1) Houston, TNT, Memphis, TN

Houston has a 98.8% chance to beat Longwood in March Madness.

The site gives the Lancers a 1.2% shot at defeating the Cougars in Friday's first-round March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

6:40 p.m.: (12) James Madison vs. (5) Wisconsin, CBS, Brooklyn, NY

Wisconsin has a 66.6% chance to beat James Madison in March Madness.

The site gives the Dukes a 33.4% shot at defeating the Badgers in Friday's first-round March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

6:55 p.m.: (9) TCU vs. (8) Utah St., TBS, Indianapolis, IN

TCU has a 72.1% chance to beat Utah State in March Madness.

The site gives the Aggies a 27.9% shot at defeating the Horned Frogs in Friday's first-round March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

7:05 p.m.: (12) Grand Canyon vs. (5) Saint Mary's (CA), truTV, Spokane, WA

Saint Mary's has a 77.2% chance to beat Grand Canyon in March Madness

The site gives the 'Lopes a 22.8% shot at defeating the Gaels in Friday's first-round March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

The Grand Canyon University Antelopes are underdogs against Saint Mary's in their first round NCAA Tournament game, according to March Madness win probabilities.

