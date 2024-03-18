New Mexico vs Clemson picks, predictions, odds: Who wins March Madness game?

No. 11 seed New Mexico and No. 6 seed Clemson play Friday, March 22 in an NCAA Tournament first-round game in Memphis, Tennessee.

The West Region game is scheduled for 12:10 p.m. PT and can be seen on truTV (stream with Sling TV).

Who will win the March Madness game and advance to the second round?

Check out these NCAA Tournament first-round picks and predictions for the men's college basketball matchup.

New Mexico is a 2.5-point favorite in the game in March Madness odds provided by BetMGM Sportsbook.

The Lobos are -145 on the moneyline. The Tigers are +120.

The over/under for the game is set at 148.5 points.

Greenville News: Clemson 77, New Mexico 72

Derrian Carter writes: "The Tigers' embarrassing loss to Boston College may have been a blessing in disguise, giving the team nine days of rest before their NCAA tournament game. Expect Clemson to bounce back and have a strong showing offensively to advance to the round of 32."

Action Network: Bet New Mexico to beat Clemson in NCAA Tournament

Matt Cox writes: "New Mexico is also stout defensively at the rim, as shown in defeating the Aztecs’ Jaedon LeDee twice this season. The Lobos’ post-up prowess on defense will be needed against PJ Hall, who poses a unique matchup challenge. Still, the far superior athletic Lobos should overwhelm the more tactical Tigers in the “battle of the extras” (turnovers and rebounds) over the course of 40 minutes. New Mexico laying 2 or less is a play for me."

Will New Mexico basketball beat Clemson in the NCAA Tournament? March Madness picks, predictions and odds weigh in on the first-round game.

Sportsbook Wire: New Mexico 77, Clemson 73

It writes: "New Mexico has put together a 23-11-0 ATS record so far this year. Clemson has compiled a 17-14-1 record against the spread this year. The 81.7 points per game the Lobos score are 10.4 more points than the Tigers give up (71.3)."

Picks and Parlays: Clemson 80, New Mexico 78

Danaiel Henderson writes: "We think this will be a thrilling 1st round game. We feel like the Lobos will give a valiant effort in this madness and could possibly be an upset story. We are taking New Mexico with the points. Our best bet is CLEM +2.5."

ESPN: Clemson has a 62.3% chance to beat New Mexico in March Madness

The site gives the Lobos a 37.7% shot at defeating the Tigers in Friday's first-round March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

