Charlotte Hornets draft candidate Terrance Ferguson was blunt Monday when asked about college basketball as a farm system for the NBA. It’s a rip-off. “At college, the only people making money off you are the coaches,” said Ferguson, who chose to play professionally in Australia straight out of high school. “You’re not making anything off your jersey sales, ticket sales. Not anything. So go overseas, the way I did, and get your money’s worth. Get paid for what you’re doing.” A 6-7 guard-forward, Ferguson initially committed to Alabama, then later switched his commitment to Arizona. He never got to either school, signing with the Adelaide 36ers, an Australian pro team. He was one of six players
It appears Caroline Wozniacki isn’t taking her loss at the French Open too hard. The 26-year-old tennis star, who was eliminated last week in the quarterfinals by eventual champ Jelena Ostapenko, is enjoying an Italian getaway with her boyfriend, NBA forward David Lee. “Having the best time with my love! #Sardinia,” Wozniacki posted Sunday on Instagram as the pair enjoyed the scenic views aboard a boat. Wozniacki was linked to Lee, 34, in February, after the blonde beauty gushed on Snapchat about the roses the 6-foot-9 San Antonio Spurs veteran gave her for Valentine’s Day. Her brother, Patrick Wozniacki, later confirmed the romance to Danish tabloid Ekstra Bladet. “I think it’s really good.
Because NCAA athletes cannot profit from their own likeness, Donald De La Haye may have to stop posting videos.