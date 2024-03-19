James Madison vs Wisconsin picks, predictions, odds: Who wins March Madness game?

No. 12 seed James Madison and No. 5 seed Wisconsin play Friday, March 22 in an NCAA Tournament first-round game in Brooklyn, New York.

The South Region game is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. PT and can be seen on CBS (stream with this free trial from FUBO).

Who will win the March Madness game and advance to the second round?

Check out these NCAA Tournament first-round picks and predictions for the men's college basketball matchup.

Wisconsin is a 4.5-point favorite in the game in March Madness odds provided by BetMGM Sportsbook. The Badgers are -200 on the moneyline. The Dukes are +165. The over/under for the game is set at 144.5 points.

Sportsbook Wire: Wisconsin 76, James Madison 72

It writes: "Wisconsin has compiled a 17-18-0 record against the spread this season. James Madison is 19-14-0 ATS this season. The Badgers put up 75.1 points per game, 5.9 more points than the 69.2 the Dukes allow."

DraftKings: Bet James Madison to upset Wisconsin in NCAA Tournament

Nick Simon writes: "It’s the classic 12 over 5 upset and I’ll pick JMU to take out the Big Ten Tournament runner-ups in Brooklyn. The Dukes have tons of momentum heading into the Big Dance and enter with the nation’s longest win streak at 13. Meanwhile, the Badgers struggled down the stretch of the regular season and while they did pull it together for the Big Ten Tournament, I still don’t trust them in this situation."

Picks and Parlays: James Madison 78, Wisconsin 71

Jake Allmann writes: "In this intriguing first-round clash, the James Madison Dukes’ high-powered offense and stingy 3-point defense give them the edge over the Wisconsin Badgers. While Wisconsin has shown grit and capability, James Madison’s overwhelming season performance and statistical superiority in scoring and defending the perimeter are key factors. Expect the Dukes to control the pace and exploit offensive efficiency to secure a victory in a closely contested game."

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Take Wisconsin to beat James Madison

Jeff Potrykus writes: "The fifth-seeded Badgers average just 9.7 turnovers per game. If they can protect the ball against the Dukes and work the ball inside-out and get quality shots, they should be able to avoid the upset."

ESPN: Wisconsin has a 66.6% chance to beat James Madison in March Madness

The site gives the Dukes a 33.4% shot at defeating the Badgers in Friday's first-round March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

