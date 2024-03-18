March Madness game odds: Point spreads, moneylines, over/unders for NCAA Tournament 2024

The NCAA Tournament opens with the First Four and the first and second rounds this week.

What do the betting odds say about each March Madness game?

Take a look at the point spread, moneyline and over/under for every First Four and first-round NCAA Tournament men's college basketball game on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook.

Who is the favorite in each game? Which games will see a lot of scoring? Which games will not?

Are any lower seeds favored over higher seeds at the start of the NCAA Tournament?

Look at the betting spreads and lines for the first four days of March Madness.

Tuesday's March Madness odds: NCAA First Four point spreads

(16) Wagner (+2.5) vs. (16) Howard (-2.5)

(10) Colorado St. (-1.5) vs. (10) Virginia (+1.5)

Tuesday's March Madness odds: NCAA First Four moneylines

(16) Wagner (+125) vs. (16) Howard (-155)

(10) Colorado St. (-140) vs. (10) Virginia (+115)

Tuesday's March Madness odds: NCAA First Four over/unders (point totals)

(16) Wagner vs. (16) Howard: 127.5

(10) Colorado St. vs. (10) Virginia: 119.5

Wednesday's March Madness odds: NCAA First Four point spreads

(16) Grambling (+3.5) vs. (16) Montana St. (-3.5)

(10) Colorado (-2.5) vs. (10) Boise St. (+2.5)

Wednesday's March Madness odds: NCAA First Four moneylines

(16) Grambling (+150) vs. (16) Montana St. (-185)

(10) Colorado (-145) vs. (10) Boise St. (+120)

Wednesday's March Madness odds: NCAA First Four over/unders (point totals)

(16) Grambling vs. (16) Montana St.: 133.5

(10) Colorado vs. (10) Boise St.: 139.5

Thursday's March Madness odds: First-round point spreads

(9) Michigan St. (-1.5) vs. (8) Mississippi St. (+1.5)

(11) Duquesne (+7.5) vs. (6) BYU (-7.5)

(14) Akron (+12.5) vs. (3) Creighton (-12.5)

(15) Long Beach St. (+20.5) vs. (2) Arizona (-20.5)

(16) Wagner/Howard (TBD) vs. (1) North Carolina (TBD)

(14) Morehead St. (+12.5) vs. (3) Illinois (-12.5)

(11) Oregon (+1.5) vs. (6) South Carolina (-1.5)

(10) Nevada (-1.5) vs. (7) Dayton (+1.5)

(10) Colorado St./Virginia (TBD) vs. (7) Texas (TBD)

(14) Oakland (+13.5) vs. (3) Kentucky (-13.5)

(12) McNeese (+6.5) vs. (5) Gonzaga (-6.5)

(15) South Dakota St. (+16.5) vs. (2) Iowa St. (-16.5)

(15) Saint Peter’s (+19.5) vs. (2) Tennessee (-19.5)

(11) NC State (+5.5) vs. (6) Texas Tech (-5.5)

(13) Samford (+7.5) vs. (4) Kansas (-7.5)

(10) Drake (+1.5) vs. (7) Washington St. (-1.5)

Thursday's March Madness odds: First-round moneylines

(9) Michigan St. (-125) vs. (8) Mississippi St. (+105)

(11) Duquesne (+300) vs. (6) BYU (-375)

(14) Akron (+650) vs. (3) Creighton (-1100)

(15) Long Beach St. (+2000) vs. (2) Arizona (-10000)

(16) Wagner/Howard (TBD) vs. (1) North Carolina (TBD)

(14) Morehead St. (+600) vs. (3) Illinois (-900)

(11) Oregon (-110) vs. (6) South Carolina (-110)

(10) Nevada (-120) vs. (7) Dayton (+100)

(10) Colorado St./Virginia (TBD) vs. (7) Texas (TBD)

(14) Oakland (+750) vs. (3) Kentucky (-1200)

(12) McNeese (+220) vs. (5) Gonzaga (-275)

(15) South Dakota St. (+1100) vs. (2) Iowa St. (-2500)

(15) Saint Peter’s (+2000) vs. (2) Tennessee (-10000)

(11) NC State (+190) vs. (6) Texas Tech (-250)

(13) Samford (+260) vs. (4) Kansas -350)

(10) Drake (_110) vs. (7) Washington St. (-110)

Thursday's March Madness odds: First-round over/unders (point totals)

(9) Michigan St. vs. (8) Mississippi St.: 129.5

(11) Duquesne vs. (6) BYU: 141.5

(14) Akron vs. (3) Creighton: 139.5

(15) Long Beach St. vs. (2) Arizona: 160.5

(16) Wagner/Howard vs. (1) North Carolina: TBD

(14) Morehead St. vs. (3) Illinois: 147.5

(11) Oregon vs. (6) South Carolina: 132.5

(10) Nevada vs. (7) Dayton: 136.5

(10) Colorado St./Virginia vs. (7) Texas: TBD

(14) Oakland vs. (3) Kentucky: 162.5

(12) McNeese vs. (5) Gonzaga: 147.5

(15) South Dakota St. vs. (2) Iowa St.: 132.5

(15) Saint Peter’s vs. (2) Tennessee: 128.5

(11) NC State vs. (6) Texas Tech: 145.5

(13) Samford vs. (4) Kansas: 150.5

(10) Drake vs. (7) Washington St.: 137.5

Friday's March Madness odds: First-round point spreads

(9) Northwestern (+2.5) vs. (8) Florida Atlantic (-2.5)

(14) Colgate (+13.5) vs. (3) Baylor (-13.5)

(12) UAB (+6.5) vs. (5) San Diego St. (-6.5)

(15) Western Ky. (+14.5) vs. (2) Marquette (-14.5)

(16) Stetson (+26.5) vs. (1) UConn (-26.5)

(11) New Mexico (-2.5) vs. (6) Clemson (+2.5)

(13) Yale (+12.5) vs. (4) Auburn (-12.5)

(10) Colorado/Boise St. (TBD) vs. (7) Florida (TBD)

(9) Texas A&M ( +1.5) vs. (8) Nebraska (-1.5)

(13) Vermont (+11.5) vs. (4) Duke (-11.5)

(16) Grambling/Montana St. (TBD) vs. (1) Purdue (TBD)

(13) Col. of Charleston (+9.5) vs. (4) Alabama (-9.5)

(16) Longwood (+23.5) vs. (1) Houston (-23.5)

(12) James Madison (+4.5) vs. (5) Wisconsin (-4.5)

(9) TCU (-3.5) vs. (8) Utah St. (+3.5)

(12) Grand Canyon (+4.5) vs. (5) Saint Mary’s (CA) (-4.5)

Friday's March Madness odds: First-round moneylines

(9) Northwestern (+120) vs. (8) Florida Atlantic (-145)

(14) Colgate (+775) vs. (3) Baylor (-1400)

(12) UAB (+240) vs. (5) San Diego St. (-300)

(15) Western Ky. (+800) vs. (2) Marquette (-1400)

(16) Stetson (+3300) vs. (1) UConn (-10000)

(11) New Mexico (-145) vs. (6) Clemson (+120)

(13) Yale (+675) vs. (4) Auburn (-1100)

(10) Colorado/Boise St. (TBD) vs. (7) Florida (TBD)

(9) Texas A&M (+105) vs. (8) Nebraska (-125)

(13) Vermont (+575) vs. (4) Duke (-900)

(16) Grambling/Montana St. (TBD) vs. (1) Purdue (TBD)

(13) Col. of Charleston (+375) vs. (4) Alabama (-500)

(16) Longwood (+2000) vs. (1) Houston (-10000)

(12) James Madison (+165) vs. (5) Wisconsin (-200)

(9) TCU -160) vs. (8) Utah St. (+135)

(12) Grand Canyon +170) vs. (5) Saint Mary’s (CA) (-210)

Friday's March Madness odds: First-round over/unders (point totals)

(9) Northwestern vs. (8) Florida Atlantic: 140.5

(14) Colgate vs. (3) Baylor: 137.5

(12) UAB vs. (5) San Diego St.: 137.5

(15) Western Ky. vs. (2) Marquette: 158.5

(16) Stetson vs. (1) UConn: 143.5

(11) New Mexico vs. (6) Clemson: 148.5

(13) Yale vs. (4) Auburn: 138.5

(10) Colorado/Boise St. vs. (7) Florida: TBD

(9) Texas A&M vs. (8) Nebraska: 145.5

(13) Vermont vs. (4) Duke: 132.5

(16) Grambling/Montana St. vs. (1) Purdue: TBD

(13) Col. of Charleston vs. (4) Alabama: 171.5

(16) Longwood vs. (1) Houston: 126.5

(12) James Madison vs. (5) Wisconsin: 144.5

(9) TCU vs. (8) Utah St.: 148.5

(12) Grand Canyon vs. (5) Saint Mary’s (CA): 130.5

