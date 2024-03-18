Michigan State vs Mississippi State picks, predictions, odds: Who wins March Madness game?

No. 9 seed Michigan State and No. 8 seed Mississippi State play Thursday, March 21 in an NCAA Tournament first-round game in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The West region game is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. PT and can be seen on CBS (stream with this free trial from FUBO).

Who will win the March Madness game and advance to the second round?

Check out these NCAA Tournament first-round picks and predictions for the men's college basketball matchup.

Michigan State is a 1.5-point favorite in the game in March Madness odds provided by BetMGM Sportsbook.

The Spartans are -125 on the moneyline. The Bulldogs are +105.

The over/under for the game is set at 129.5 points.

Clarion Ledger: Mississippi State 72, Michigan State 70

Stefan Krajisnik writes: "The Bulldogs have a defense that most teams don't want to face in the NCAA tournament. Michigan State has a strong offense, ranking in the top 60 nationally in terms of adjusted efficiency, according to KenPom. However, Mississippi State should be able to slow that unit down."

Detroit Free Press: Michigan State 69, Mississippi State 65

Chris Solari writes: "In the battle of MSU's, it is the Spartans' veterans who harness lessons learned all winter and make the clutch plays down the stretch to advance to a showdown with 1-seed North Carolina."

Will Michigan State beat Mississippi State in the NCAA Tournament? March Madness picks and predictions weigh in on the game.

Sporting News: Michigan State 65, Mississippi State 63

David Fletcher writes: "The Spartans are slight favorites, and we find it hard to bet against them given how much the Bulldogs struggle from the charity line. It’s essential in a game like this where it’s hard to identify an edge between the two on paper."

DraftKings: Bet Michigan State to beat Mississippi State

Teddy Ricketson writes: "This game should be a good duel between two talented guards. Both Mississippi State’s Josh Hubbard and Michigan State’s Tyson Walker are used to having to do a little bit of everything to help their team win. For the Bulldogs, though, they have forward Tolu Smith to help Hubbard, but overall lack the depth that the Spartans have. Malik Hall, A.J. Hoggard and Jaden Akins are all solid players that can step up if Walker gets shut down. Plus, Michigan State’s overall defensive metrics are better, meaning Mississippi State would have to play above-average offense to pull off a win."

ESPN: Michigan State has a 59% chance to beat Mississippi State

The site gives the Bulldogs a 41% shot at defeating the Spartans in Thursday's first-round March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

