TCU vs Utah State picks, predictions, odds: Who wins March Madness NCAA Tournament game?

No. 9 seed TCU and No. 8 seed Utah State play Friday, March 22 in an NCAA Tournament first-round game in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The Midwest Region game is scheduled for 6:55 p.m. PT and can be seen on TBS (stream with Sling TV).

Who will win the March Madness game and advance to the second round?

Check out these NCAA Tournament first-round picks and predictions for the men's college basketball matchup.

TCU is a 3.5-point favorite in the game in March Madness odds provided by BetMGM Sportsbook. The Horned Frogs are -160 on the moneyline. The Aggies are +135. The over/under for the game is set at 148.5 points.

Thursday's March Madness picks, predictions: Michigan State vs Mississippi State | Duquesne vs BYU | Akron vs Creighton | Long Beach State vs Arizona | Morehead State vs. Illinois | Oregon vs South Carolina | Nevada vs Dayton | Oakland vs Kentucky | McNeese vs Gonzaga | South Dakota State vs Iowa State | Saint Peter's vs Tennessee | NC State vs Texas Tech | Samford vs Kansas | Drake vs Washington State

Friday's March Madness picks, predictions: Northwestern vs Florida Atlantic | Colgate vs Baylor | UAB vs San Diego State | Western Kentucky vs Marquette | Stetson vs UConn | New Mexico vs Clemson | Yale vs Auburn | Texas A&M vs Nebraska | Vermont vs Duke | Charleston vs Alabama | Longwood vs Houston | James Madison vs Wisconsin | TCU vs Utah State | Grand Canyon vs Saint Mary's

Sportsbook Wire: Utah State 76, TCU 75

It writes: "TCU has covered 19 times in 33 matchups with a spread this season. Utah State has put together a 15-15-1 ATS record so far this season. The Horned Frogs put up 8.9 more points per game (79.2) than the Aggies allow (70.3)."

March Madness TV schedule: Television channels, streaming, how to watch NCAA Tournament

Draft Kings: Bet TCU to beat Utah State in NCAA Tournament

Teddy Ricketson writes: "I think Utah State is the more exciting team, but TCU is the better team. The Aggies have 6 ft. 8 forward Great Osobor who averages 18 points and 9.2 rebounds per game. I do not envy anyone to defend him, but TCU’s Emanuel Miller should be up to the task. He is 6 ft. 7 and averaged 15.9 points and 5.9 rebounds this season. This should be a slugfest down low, which means the game could come down to foul trouble and/or the ability to shoot from range. Utah State is the third-best team at limiting three-point shots, but they can’t make them, connecting on just 32.1% of their attempts. The Horned Frogs should be able to pull off the “upset” and advance."

Will Utah State basketball beat TCU in the NCAA Tournament? March Madness picks, predictions and odds weigh in on the first-round game.

Fansided: Take TCU to cover against Utah State

Reed Wallach writes: "It's also worth noting that Utah State's strength of schedule pales in comparison to TCU. The Aggies come from the Mountain West, and the team struggled against quality competition. Utah State is 90th in Bart Torvik's adjusted efficiency rating against top 50 teams with a defense that is 193rd in the nation in nine games. Meanwhile, TCU played 16 games against top 50 opponents, ranking 53rd in that same metric. I think the Horned Frogs have plenty of avenues to success on both sides of the floor and can out-pace Utah State on a neutral floor."

March Madness game odds: Point spreads, moneylines, over/unders for NCAA Tournament 2024

Picks and Parlays: Utah State 77, TCU 74

Thomas Pemberton writes: "The Utah State Aggies show value as an underdog in the first round. Both the Aggies and the Horned Frogs are averaging 79 points scored per game. TCU enters the tournament riding a two game losing streak. Take the free points with Utah State."

ESPN: TCU has a 72.1% chance to beat Utah State in March Madness

The site gives the Aggies a 27.9% shot at defeating the Horned Frogs in Friday's first-round March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

March Madness NCAA Tournament odds: Who is favored to win 2024 national championship?

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

STREAM THE GAME: Watch TCU vs. Utah State with Sling TV

BEST BETS: These are the best Arizona college basketball betting sites

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: TCU vs Utah State March Madness NCAA Tournament picks, predictions