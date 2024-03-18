Nevada vs Dayton picks, predictions, odds: Who wins March Madness NCAA Tournament game?

No. 10 seed Nevada and No. 7 seed Dayton play Thursday, March 21 in an NCAA Tournament first-round game in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The West Region game is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. PT and can be seen on TBS (stream with Sling TV).

Who will win the March Madness game and advance to the second round?

Check out these NCAA Tournament first-round picks and predictions for the men's college basketball matchup.

Nevada is a 1.5-point favorite in the game in March Madness odds provided by BetMGM Sportsbook.

The Wolf Pack are -120 on the moneyline. The Flyers are +100.

The over/under for the game is set at 136.5 points.

Sportsbook Wire: Dayton 72, Nevada 71

It writes: "Nevada has covered 21 times in 33 chances against the spread this season. Dayton is 15-15-1 ATS this year. The Wolf Pack average 76.4 points per game, 10.1 more points than the 66.3 the Flyers allow."

DraftKings: Bet Dayton to beat Nevada in NCAA Tournament

Benjamin Zweiman writes: "These are two very high-powered offenses in Dayton and Nevada. But Dayton is one of the best 3-point shooting teams in the country and we know how important that is in the tournament setting. So we’ll ride with the Flyers."

Will Dayton basketball beat Nevada in the NCAA Tournament? March Madness picks, predictions and odds weigh in on the first-round game.

Action Network: Take the under in Nevada vs. Dayton basketball game

Jim Root writes: "The concern here is Nevada’s compact defensive shell against Dayton’s 3-point shooting. Steve Alford’s defense ranks 299th nationally in 3-point rate allowed, and Dayton ranks third in 3-point percentage. Alford’s scouting report should emphasize running foes off the line, but that’s outside the typical stylistic footprint. Still, between the likely half-court pace and the size of Nevada, I expect a lower-scoring game."

Picks and Parlays: Dayton 70, Nevada 69

Dylan Hellebrand writes: "This upcoming game is anticipated to be highly competitive since both teams, Dayton and Nevada, have similar win-loss records. Both teams have strong offensive strengths and will aim to start scoring early in the game to maintain momentum and potentially secure a victory."

ESPN: Dayton has a 58.3% chance to beat Nevada in March Madness

The site gives the Wolf Pack a 41.7% shot at defeating the Flyers in Thursday's first-round March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

