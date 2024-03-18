Colgate vs Baylor picks, predictions, odds: Who wins March Madness NCAA Tournament game?

No. 14 seed Colgate and No. 3 seed Baylor play Friday, March 22 in an NCAA Tournament first-round game in Memphis, Tennessee.

The West Region game is scheduled for 9:40 a.m. PT and can be seen on truTV (stream with Sling TV).

Who will win the March Madness game and advance to the second round?

Check out these NCAA Tournament first-round picks and predictions for the men's college basketball matchup.

Baylor is a 13.5-point favorite in the game in March Madness odds provided by BetMGM Sportsbook.

The Bears are -1400 on the moneyline. The Raiders are +775.

The over/under for the game is set at 137.5 points.

IT'S BRACKET MADNESS: Enter USA TODAY's basketball tournament bracket contests for a chance at $1 million prize

Sportsbook Wire: Baylor 78, Colgate 65

It writes: "Baylor has compiled a 20-12-1 record against the spread this season. Colgate has covered 17 times in 33 matchups with a spread this year. The Bears record 80.5 points per game, 17.3 more points than the 63.2 the Raiders allow."

March Madness TV schedule: Television channels, streaming, how to watch NCAA Tournament

DraftKings: Bet Baylor to beat Colgate in NCAA Tournament

Teddy Ricketson writes: "Baylor is the more well-known team coming from the Big 12, but don’t automatically rule out the Patriot League Conference Tournament winners of Colgate. Guard Braeden Smith can do a little bit of everything, averaging 12.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists. Colgate’s defense is no joke, as they ranked in the top 20 at Ken Pom in limiting offensive rebounds, free throw opportunities, three-point percentage and free-throw percentage. I think the Bears win because of their depth, but the Raiders should make it closer than expected."

Picks and Parlays: Baylor 63, Colgate 61

Danaiel Henderson writes: "We think the Raiders have a great chance in this matchup with their stellar defense. We are taking the Raiders with the points. For our best bet we like the under."

March Madness game odds: Point spreads, moneylines, over/unders for NCAA Tournament 2024

Play Picks: Take Colgate with the points against Baylor

It writes: The Bears’ record against the spread is 18-11-2. As 13.5-point favorites or more, Baylor is 5-1-1 against the spread. The Bears have seen 17 of their 31 games go over the point total."

ESPN: Baylor has a 90.5% chance to beat Colgate in March Madness

The site gives the Raiders a 9.5% shot at defeating the Bears in Friday's first-round March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

March Madness NCAA Tournament odds: Who is favored to win 2024 national championship?

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

STREAM THE GAME: Watch Colgate vs. Baylor live with Sling TV

BEST BETS: These are the best Arizona college basketball betting sites

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Colgate vs Baylor March Madness NCAA Tournament picks, predictions