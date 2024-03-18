Vermont vs Duke picks, predictions, odds: Who wins March Madness NCAA Tournament game?

No. 13 seed Vermont and No. 4 seed Duke play Friday, March 22, in an NCAA Tournament first-round game in Brooklyn, New York.

The South Region game is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. PT and can be seen on CBS (stream with this free trial from FUBO).

Who will win the March Madness game and advance to the second round?

Check out these NCAA Tournament first-round picks and predictions for the men's college basketball matchup.

Duke is an 11.5-point favorite in the game in March Madness odds provided by BetMGM Sportsbook.

The Blue Devils are -900 on the moneyline. The Catamounts are +575.

The over/under for the game is set at 132.5 points.

IT'S BRACKET MADNESS: Enter USA TODAY's basketball tournament bracket contests for a chance at $1 million prize

Burlington Free Press: Vermont 65, Duke 64

Alex Abrami writes: "The Catamounts pull off the upset thanks to 10 3-pointers and one last defensive stop to advance to Sunday's second round."

March Madness TV schedule: Television channels, streaming, how to watch NCAA Tournament

Fayetteville Observer: Duke 76, Vermont 61

Rodd Baxley writes: "The Blue Devils haven’t inspired much confidence with their effort of late, but this is the opportunity for a reset. Kyle Filipowski will get them through to the Round of 32."

Sportsbook Wire: Duke 77, Vermont 64

It writes: "Duke has compiled an 18-13-1 record against the spread this season. Vermont is 14-18-0 ATS this season. The Blue Devils average 16.8 more points per game (79.8) than the Catamounts give up (63.0)."

March Madness game odds: Point spreads, moneylines, over/unders for NCAA Tournament 2024

The Sporting News: Duke 66, Vermont 58

Caleb Tallman writes: "The Catamounts have kept two of their last three NCAA Tournament first-round matchups within 10 points, losing in each. They may not beat Duke, but they should hold a lead at some point in the second half and keep this game close throughout. If the ball bounces right a time or two, they could pull the upset, but without a star player to score the ball late in the game, it is hard to see them winning outright."

ESPN: Duke has a 90.1% chance to beat Vermont in March Madness

The site gives the Catamounts a 9.9% shot at defeating the Blue Devils in Friday's first-round March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

March Madness NCAA Tournament odds: Who is favored to win 2024 national championship?

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

STREAM THE GAME: Watch Vermont vs. Duke live with FUBO (free trial)

BEST BETS: These are the best Arizona college basketball betting sites

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Vermont vs Duke March Madness NCAA Tournament picks, predictions, odds