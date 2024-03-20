Wagner vs North Carolina picks, predictions: Who wins March Madness NCAA Tournament game?

No. 16 seed Wagner and No. 1 seed North Carolina play Thursday, May 21 in an NCAA Tournament first-round game in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The West region game is scheduled for 11:45 a.m. PT and can be seen on CBS (stream with this free trial from FUBO).

Who will win the March Madness game and advance to the second round?

Check out these NCAA Tournament first-round picks and predictions for the men's college basketball matchup.

North Carolina is a 24.5-point favorite in the game in March Madness odds provided by BetMGM Sportsbook. The Tar Heels are -10000 on the moneyline. The Seahawks are +3000. The over/under for the game is set at 133.5 points.

Sportsbook Wire: North Carolina 81, Wagner 57

It writes: "North Carolina has compiled a 19-15-0 record against the spread this season. Wagner has compiled a 16-13-2 ATS record so far this season. The 81.5 points per game the Tar Heels put up are 19.2 more points than the Seahawks allow (62.3)."

March Madness predictions: ESPN game predictor's NCAA Tournament picks, win probabilities

Picks and Parlays: North Carolina 94, Wagner 48

Cameron Ross writes: "Wagner punched their ticket into the dance Tuesday with a win over Howard. Wagner will be of no match for UNC leading to a game that will get ugly quick. UNC will have no issue against a lackluster bad team in the first round. Take the Tar Heels in blow out fashion to get the win and cover."

March Madness TV schedule: Television channels, streaming, how to watch NCAA Tournament

Will North Carolina basketball beat Wagner in the NCAA Tournament? March Madness picks, predictions and odds weigh in on the first-round game.

Draft Kings: Bet North Carolina to beat Wagner in NCAA Tournament

David Fucillo writes: "We’ll stick with the No. 1 seed in this West region opener. The Tar Heels lost a shocker to NC State in the ACC tournament, but the Wolfpack shocked everybody this past week. It didn’t cost UNC the No. 1 seed and they should rebound easily enough in their opening matchup of the tournament."

March Madness game odds: Point spreads, moneylines, over/unders for NCAA Tournament 2024

Sporting News: North Carolina 85, Wagner 55

Kris Johnson writes: "This one could get ugly. Wagner is relying on a rotation of seven healthy players, and the Seahawks have no one to match up against Bacot down low. Expect UNC to find him early and often. The Tar Heels should win going away in the second half."

ESPN: North Carolina has a 98.9% chance to beat Wagner

The site gives the Seahawks a 1.1% shot at defeating the Tar Heels in Thursday's first-round March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

March Madness NCAA Tournament odds: Who is favored to win 2024 national championship?

