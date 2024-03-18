Morehead State vs Illinois picks, predictions, odds: Who wins March Madness game?

No. 14 seed Morehead State and No. 3 seed Illinois play Thursday, March 21 in an NCAA Tournament first-round game in Omaha, Nebraska.

The East Region game is scheduled for 12:10 p.m. PT and can be seen on truTV (stream with Sling TV).

Who will win the March Madness game and advance to the second round?

Check out these NCAA Tournament first-round picks and predictions for the men's college basketball matchup.

Illinois is a 12.5-point favorite in the game in March Madness odds provided by BetMGM Sportsbook.

The Fighting Illini are -900 on the moneyline. The Eagles are +600.

The over/under for the game is set at 147.5 points.

Sportsbook Wire: Illinois 81, Morehead State 67

It writes: "Illinois has compiled a 19-14-1 record against the spread this season. Morehead State is 20-11-1 ATS this season. The Fighting Illini average 84.4 points per game, 21.6 more points than the 62.8 the Eagles allow."

March Madness TV schedule: Television channels, streaming, how to watch NCAA Tournament

DraftKings: Bet Illinois to beat Morehead State in NCAA Tournament

Chinmay Vaidya writes: "Can Illinois finally get over the hump? The Illini haven’t reached the Sweet Sixteen since 2005, but this year’s team could see the second weekend of the tournament. Illinois finished second in the Big Ten after the regular season, losing to Purdue twice but putting together one of the top-scoring teams in the nation. Terrence Shannon Jr. leads the Illini with 21.6 points per game."

Will Illinois basketball beat Morehead State in the NCAA Tournament? March Madness picks, predictions and odds weigh in on the first-round game.

Picks and Parlays: Illinois 79, Morehead State 58

Cameron Ross writes: "The Illini come into the tournament running red hot following their conference tournament win. Take Illinois to continue their tear against a below average team in round 1. Illinois will have too much depth and talent leading to the win and cover."

March Madness game odds: Point spreads, moneylines, over/unders for NCAA Tournament 2024

Action Network: Take Morehead State with the points against Illinois

Jim Root writes: "Containing Marcus Domask in the mid-post is another vital component for competing against Illinois. Morehead has a couple of bigger wings and guards who can battle him there; the Illini cannot simply pick on a tiny guard in mismatches. Similar to Illinois’ near-loss against Chattanooga two years ago in a 5/12 matchup, this should turn into a slog. Morehead State has the size and athleticism to compete for 40 minutes."

ESPN: Illinois has an 89.5% chance to beat Morehead State in March Madness

The site gives the Eagles a 10.5% shot at defeating the Fighting Illini in Thursday's first-round March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

March Madness NCAA Tournament odds: Who is favored to win 2024 national championship?

