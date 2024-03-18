Oakland vs Kentucky picks, predictions, odds: Who wins March Madness NCAA Tournament game?

No. 14 seed Oakland and No. 3 seed Kentucky play Thursday, March 21 in an NCAA Tournament first-round game in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The South Region game is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. PT and can be seen on CBS (stream with this free trial from FUBO).

Who will win the March Madness game and advance to the second round?

Check out these NCAA Tournament first-round picks and predictions for the men's college basketball matchup.

Kentucky is a 13.5-point favorite in the game in March Madness odds provided by BetMGM Sportsbook.

The Wildcats are -1200 on the moneyline. The Golden Grizzlies are +750.

The over/under for the game is set at 162.5 points.

IT'S BRACKET MADNESS: Enter USA TODAY's basketball tournament bracket contests for a chance at $1 million prize

Detroit Free Press: Kentucky 91, Oakland 74

Tony Garcia writes: "Oakland's success this year has largely been predicated on its "dribble-drive" defense. Who taught that to Kampe? Calipari. Together, the two have more than seven decades of coaching experience and 1,500 victories. Oakland has enough experience that Kampe said his group will not be intimidated by the name on the front of their opponents jersey or by the size of the stage. But that doesn't mean the Grizzlies have enough firepower to hang with Kentucky. UK has five players who average in double figures, is one of the tallest teams in the country and can shoot the lights out, with a national championship coach in the huddle. Though Kampe likes the draw in some ways — the game will be in nearby Pittsburgh (which features a neighborhood known as Oakland) — there's no denying it's a monumental task."

March Madness TV schedule: Television channels, streaming, how to watch NCAA Tournament

FOX Sports: Kentucky 86, Oakland 74

It writes: "Kentucky has won 16 of 22 games when listed as the moneyline favorite this season (72.7%). This season, Oakland has been the underdog 11 times and won six, or 54.5%, of those games. In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -1050 or shorter, Kentucky has gone 8-1 (88.9% win percentage)."

Will Kentucky basketball beat Oakland in the NCAA Tournament? March Madness picks, predictions and odds weigh in on the first-round game.

DraftKings: Bet Kentucky to beat Oakland in NCAA Tournament game

Chinmay Vaidya writes: "Kentucky is back this year, and this team is coming in with their sights set past the first weekend. While the school hasn’t reached the Sweet Sixteen since 2019, this freshman-heavy team has all the makings for a great March Madness run. They average the second-most points per game and the fifth-most possessions per game in the country, and boast the best three-point shooting percentage in Division I."

March Madness game odds: Point spreads, moneylines, over/unders for NCAA Tournament 2024

Picks and Parlays: Kentucky 89, Oakland 74

Anthony Allen writes: "The Oakland Golden Grizzlies coach Greg Kampe has 40 seasons, all at Oakland and has a 698-536 overall. Oakland has won 17 of its final 20 games, with two losses coming on the road, one of which was in overtime. Oakland has enough experience that Kampe said his group will not be intimidated by the name on the front of their opponents jersey or by the size of the stage. But that doesn't mean the Grizzlies have enough firepower to hang with Kentucky. The Kentucky Wildcats have five players who average in double figures, is one of the tallest teams in the country and can shoot the lights out, with a national championship coach in the huddle. Kentucky features one of the best offenses in the nation, rated No. 5 per KenPom (122.7 adjusted offense) behind only UConn, Alabama, Illinois and Purdue. This will be a monumental task for Oakland to beat Kentucky."

ESPN: Kentucky has an 89.2% chance to beat Oakland in March Madness

The site gives the Golden Grizzlies a 10.8% shot at defeating the Wildcats in Thursday's first-round March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

March Madness NCAA Tournament odds: Who is favored to win 2024 national championship?

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

STREAM THE GAME: Watch Oakland vs. Kentucky live with FUBO (free trial)

BEST BETS: These are the best Arizona college basketball betting sites

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Oakland vs Kentucky March Madness NCAA Tournament picks, predictions