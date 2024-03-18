Texas A&M vs Nebraska picks, predictions, odds: Who wins March Madness game?

No. 9 seed Texas A&M and No. 8 seed Nebraska play Friday, March 22 in an NCAA Tournament first-round game in Memphis, Tennessee.

The South Region game is scheduled for 3:50 p.m. PT and can be seen on TNT (stream with Sling TV).

Who will win the March Madness game and advance to the second round?

Check out these NCAA Tournament first-round picks and predictions for the men's college basketball matchup.

Nebraska is a 1.5-point favorite in the game in March Madness odds provided by BetMGM Sportsbook.

The Cornhuskers are -125 on the moneyline. The Aggies are +105.

The over/under for the game is set at 145.5 points.

Sportsbook Wire: Nebraska 75, Texas A&M 72

It writes: "Nebraska has put together a 21-12-0 ATS record so far this year. Texas A&M has put together a 16-18-0 ATS record so far this season. The 77.6 points per game the Cornhuskers score are 6.8 more points than the Aggies allow (70.8)."

March Madness TV schedule: Television channels, streaming, how to watch NCAA Tournament

DraftKings: Bet Nebraska to beat Texas A&M in NCAA Tournament

Teddy Ricketson writes: "Defense wins championships, but a lack of offensive consistency can make it really tough to get there. The Aggies are one of the worst shooting teams in the league. Yes, they have Wade Taylor, who can do it all, but Texas A&M is shooting 28.4% from three and 47% from the field. Unless the Cornhuskers completely fall apart on defense and the Aggies figure out how to play a more well-rounded and successful offense, Nebraska should advance."

Will Nebraska basketball beat Texas A&M in the NCAA Tournament? March Madness picks, predictions and odds weigh in on the first-round game.

Picks and Parlays: Nebraska 74, Texas A&M 68

Jake Allmann writes: "This matchup promises to be a closely contested battle. The Nebraska Cornhuskers have demonstrated the capability to excel in both offense and defense, crucial for tournament success. The Huskers’ higher shooting percentages and defensive statistics suggest they’ll manage to contain Texas A&M’s key players while exploiting the Aggies’ shooting woes. With Nebraska’s key players likely stepping up, I predict a win for the Cornhuskers in a game that emphasizes defense and efficient scoring."

March Madness game odds: Point spreads, moneylines, over/unders for NCAA Tournament 2024

Sporting News: Nebraska 76, Texas A&M 71

Caleb Tallman writes: "Nebraska will finally break the streak and win its first NCAA Tournament game in its history. Nebraska scores much more efficiently and has a deeper group of capable scorers, with five players averaging double figures compared to just two for Texas A&M."

ESPN: Texas A&M has a 50.9% chance to beat Nebraska in March Madness

The site gives the Cornhuskers a 49.1% shot at defeating the Aggies in Friday's first-round March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

March Madness NCAA Tournament odds: Who is favored to win 2024 national championship?

