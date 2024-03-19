Longwood vs Houston picks, predictions, odds: Who wins March Madness NCAA Tournament game?

No. 16 seed Longwood and No. 1 seed Houston play Friday, March 22 in an NCAA Tournament first-round game in Memphis, Tennessee.

The South Region game is scheduled for 6:20 p.m. PST and can be seen on TNT (stream with Sling TV).

Who will win the March Madness game and advance to the second round?

Check out these NCAA Tournament first-round picks and predictions for the men's college basketball matchup.

Houston is a 23.5-point favorite in the game in March Madness odds provided by BetMGM Sportsbook. The Cougars are -10000 on the moneyline. The Lancers are +2000. The over/under for the game is set at 126.5 points.

Sportsbook Wire: Houston 79, Longwood 58

It writes: "Houston has won 17 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 17 times. Longwood has won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 16 times. The 73.0 points per game the Cougars average are 5.1 more points than the Lancers allow (67.9)."

March Madness TV schedule: Television channels, streaming, how to watch NCAA Tournament

DraftKings: Bet Houston to beat Longwood in NCAA Tournament

David Fucillo writes: "The Cougars lost a stunner to Iowa State in the Big 12 title game, but it did not cost them a No. 1 seed. Longwood might have a first half stretch where they make this one interesting, but there’s no reason to pick against Houston straight up. The Cougars will win and advance in Memphis."

Picks and Parlays: Houston 78, Longwood 65

Jake Allmann writes: "Given the stats and the high stakes, the Cougars are the clear favorites to advance. The defensive strength, coupled with Longwood’s defensive vulnerabilities, suggests Houston can control the game’s pace and flow. Expect the Cougars to use its top-ranked defense to stifle Longwood’s offensive efforts, while the Cougars balanced scoring attack capitalizes on any Lancers missteps."

March Madness game odds: Point spreads, moneylines, over/unders for NCAA Tournament 2024

Play Picks: Take Longwood with the points vs. Houston

It writes: "The Cougars have covered the spread 16 times in 34 games. Houston is 5-3 ATS as 24.5-point favorites or more. Out of 34 Cougars games so far this season, 14 have hit the over."

ESPN: Houston has a 98.8% chance to beat Longwood in March Madness

The site gives the Lancers a 1.2% shot at defeating the Cougars in Friday's first-round March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

March Madness NCAA Tournament odds: Who is favored to win 2024 national championship?

