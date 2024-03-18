Charleston vs Alabama picks, predictions, odds: Who wins March Madness game?

No. 13 seed College of Charleston and No. 4 seed Alabama play Friday, March 22 in an NCAA Tournament first-round game in Spokane, Washington.

The West Region game is scheduled for 4:35 p.m. PT and can be seen on truTV (stream with Sling TV).

Who will win the March Madness game and advance to the second round?

Check out these NCAA Tournament first-round picks and predictions for the men's college basketball matchup.

Alabama is a 9.5-point favorite in the game in March Madness odds provided by BetMGM Sportsbook.

The Crimson Tide are -500 on the moneyline. The Cougars are +375.

The over/under for the game is set at 171.5 points.

Tuscaloosa News: Alabama 90, Charleston 75

Nick Kelly writes: "So long as the Crimson Tide offense isn't cold from the field, Alabama will win this game. The Cougars' defense will struggle with the Crimson Tide's potent offense. And improved offense should improve the Alabama defense. But if the Crimson Tide doesn't get back on track offensively, Charleston could provide some problems."

Sportsbook Wire: Alabama 86, Charleston 76

It writes: "Alabama has put together a 17-15-0 record against the spread this season. Charleston (SC) has covered 16 times in 33 matchups with a spread this season. The 90.8 points per game the Crimson Tide score are 18.3 more points than the Cougars give up (72.5)."

Picks and Parlays: Alabama 79, Charleston 62

Cameron Ross writes: "The Alabama Crimson Tide will come into round 1 with their tail between their legs after being abused against Florida last game out. Look for Bama to put it all together here leading to the win. Take Alabama to do the work in round 1 to get a blowout win and cover to get back on track."

DraftKings: Bet Alabama to beat Charleston in NCAA Tournament

Grace McDermott writes: "This has the potential to be a close one between two excellent offenses, but Alabama’s high-scoring, high-powered approach has been through more challenging opponents than Charleston this season. While Alabama’s defense has its shortcomings, Charleston ranks outside the top 50 in adjusted offensive efficiency at KenPom. Alabama pulls out a close one here."

ESPN: Alabama has a 90.3% chance to beat Charleston in March Madness

The site gives the Cougars a 9.7% shot at defeating the Crimson Tide in Friday's first-round March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Charleston vs Alabama March Madness NCAA Tournament picks, predictions