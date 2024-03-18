Yale vs Auburn picks, predictions, odds: Who wins March Madness NCAA Tournament game?

No. 13 seed Yale and No. 4 seed Auburn play Friday, March 22 in an NCAA Tournament first-round game in Spokane, Washington.

The East Region game is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. PT and can be seen on TNT (stream with Sling TV).

Who will win the March Madness game and advance to the second round?

Check out these NCAA Tournament first-round picks and predictions for the men's college basketball matchup.

Auburn is a 12.5-point favorite in the game in March Madness odds provided by BetMGM Sportsbook.

The Tigers are -1100 on the moneyline. The Bulldogs are +675.

The over/under for the game is set at 138.5 points.

Montgomery Advertiser: Auburn 88, Yale 70

Richard Silva writes: "The Tigers are one of the best teams in the country, and that should be made evident against the Bulldogs. Both teams may be conference tournament champions, but the SEC and the Ivy League are worlds apart."

Sportsbook Wire: Auburn 81, Yale 66

It writes: "Auburn is 21-13-0 ATS this season. Yale has won 15 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 14 times. The Tigers average 83.3 points per game, 16.7 more points than the 66.6 the Bulldogs allow."

Will Auburn basketball beat Yale in the NCAA Tournament? March Madness picks, predictions and odds weigh in on the first-round game.

Picks and Parlays: Auburn 87, Yale 61

David Anicetti writes: "The Auburn Tigers will prove to be too much for the Yale Bulldogs in the opening round of the NCAA tournament. Auburn finished the regular season scoring an average of 83.5 points per game and holding opponents to an average of only 68.5 points per game, ending with a 15.0 points per game winning margin. Opponents shot just 38.8% against Auburn's defense which was fifth lowest in the country."

DraftKings: Bet Auburn to beat Yale in NCAA Tournament

Grace McDermott writes: "Yale is no match for the SEC champions, who took down Florida in a dominant win in the conference title game. While Auburn’s path to the title was not as challenging as it might have been, the Tigers have one of the highest scoring margins in the nation with a balanced approach, and will overwhelm the Ivy League champions early."

ESPN: Auburn has a 90.2% chance to beat Yale in March Madness

The site gives the Bulldogs a 9.8% shot at defeating the Tigers in Friday's first-round March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

