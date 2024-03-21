Grambling State vs Purdue picks, predictions: Who wins March Madness NCAA Tournament game?

No. 16 seed Grambling State and No. 1 seed Purdue play Friday, March 22 in an NCAA Tournament first-round game in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The Midwest Region game is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. PT and can be seen on TBS (stream with Sling TV).

Who will win the March Madness game and advance to the second round?

Check out these NCAA Tournament first-round picks and predictions for the men's college basketball matchup.

Purdue is a 26.5-point favorite in the game in March Madness odds provided by BetMGM Sportsbook. The Boilermakers are -10000 on the moneyline. The Tigers are +2500. The over/under for the game is set at 139.5 points.

Lafayette Journal & Courier: Purdue 98, Grambling State 70

Sam King writes: "A year ago, this would've been more problematic than it is now. Edey is much better with lateral quickness and recovery. When you look at the other end of things, Grambling has no answer for Edey and will have to get creative. There's not really an answer for Trey Kaufman-Renn for that matter, either. If the Boilermakers, one of the best outside shooting teams all season, can knock down shots, this won't be the same story from a year ago."

Sporting News: Purdue 88, Grambling State 55

Caleb Tallman writes: "This is not the same Purdue team; they will win and win comfortably. Expect the Boilermakers to come out firing and take a substantial lead early, putting the game out of reach before halftime."

Will Purdue basketball beat Grambling State in the NCAA Tournament? March Madness picks, predictions and odds weigh in on the first-round game.

Fansided: Bet Purdue to beat Grambling State in NCAA Tournament

Shelby Dermer writes: "Grambling scores 53.5% of its points from the 2-point range and Purdue has an overwhelming size advantage to dominate from inside the arc. Purdue's offensive advantage is so grand that the Boilermakers should be able to score at will. Instead of laying the big number, go with the over. Purdue will pull away and Grambling should be able to help out enough on the offensive end with the game out of hand in the second half."

FOX Sports: Purdue 85, Grambling State 60

It writes: "Purdue has put together a 21-4 record in games when it was listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 84% of those games). This season, Grambling has won seven out of the 14 games, or 50%, in which it has been the underdog. Purdue has not yet played as a moneyline favorite of -20000 or shorter."

ESPN: Purdue has a 99% chance to beat Grambling State in March Madness

The site gives the Tigers a 1% shot at defeating the Boilermakers in Friday's first-round March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

