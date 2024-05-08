NBA fines Nuggets G Jamal Murray $100K for tossing heat pack, towel on court vs. Timberwolves; no suspension

The NBA has fined Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray $100,000 for tossing a heat pack and a towel on the court during gameplay against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday.

The NBA announced the fine Tuesday. Murray won't be suspended.

Murray tossed a heat pack onto the court with 4:45 remaining in the first half of Minnesota's 106-80 win in Denver. TNT video recorded the incident as Denver trailed 37-20.

The TNT camera shows Nuggets star Jamal Murray throwing a heat pack from the bench right into game action on the floor before a T-Wolves bucket. ⁉️ pic.twitter.com/btZp6dbtZR — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 7, 2024

Murray tossed the heat pack from the bench onto the court while Minnesota was in an offensive set. Timberwolves forward Karl-Anthony Towns grabbed a rebound and put back a layup to extend Minnesota's lead with the heat pack on the floor.

Denver's Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was on the court on defense. He saw the pack on the floor, picked it up and tossed it to the sideline.

Murray also threw a towel

Seconds prior to throwing the heat pack, Murray also threw a towel in the direction of official Marc Davis. The towel landed behind Davis' feet as he stood on the baseline, and he didn't notice.

Jamal Murray threw a towel onto the court during Game 2 pic.twitter.com/luj2mKryID — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 7, 2024

Officials also missed Murray's heat-pack toss in the moment. He was not disciplined during the game.

In issuing the fine, NBA executive vice president Joe Dumars cited Murray for "throwing multiple objects in the direction of a game official during live play."

Jamal Murray is $100,000 lighter after tossing items on the floor during gameplay Monday night. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

'Inexcusable and dangerous'

After the game, Timberwolves coach Chris Finch called Murray's actions "inexcusable and dangerous" and argued that he should have faced in-game discipline.

"I didn't actually see it happen," Finch said. "And the way it was explained to me, the referees didn't see it, either. So they're not able to issue a technical unless they see it. We tried to impress upon them there probably aren't many fans in the building who have a heat pack, so it probably had to come from the bench. Which they found logical.

"It's inexcusable and dangerous. I'm sure it was just a mistake and an oversight. I'm sure there was nothing intentional by the officiating at all. But certainly can't allow that to happen."

Murray left the game without addressing media and hasn't addressed the incidents publicly.

He tossed the items on the floor in the midst of a difficult stretch for himself and the Nuggets, who are struggling against the Timberwolves after winning the NBA championship last season. Denver was getting blown out at home en route to falling into an 0-2 series hole against the Timberwolves in the conference semifinals when Murray threw the items.

Murray has been struggling through a calf injury and had his worst game of the postseason Monday against an aggressive Timberwolves defense. He finished the game with eight points after shooting 3-of-18 from the floor.

The series now shifts to Minnesota, where the Timberwolves have an opportunity to close out the series at home with two more victories.