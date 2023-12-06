FSU football in the transfer portal: A guide to the players who have come in and out

On Dec. 4 the NCAA opened its transfer portal, allowing players across the country to take their chances in finding a new home. This portal window runs from Dec. 4 to Jan 2. It has gone down from 45 days to 30 days this year.

Florida State football has since remained busy as multiple players have announced their departures into the portal and coaches continue to look for players to fill those gaps.

The portal opening comes days after FSU won its first ACC Championship on Saturday and was proceeding snubbed of a spot in the College Football Playoff on Sunday.

Here are which FSU players have transferred out of the program and which players have transferred in.

FSU Football 2023 Winter Transfer Tracker

Transfers in:

No players at the moment.

Transfers out:

*Declared for NFL Draft.

AJ Duffy, QB, Redshirt freshman: Duffy was the Seminoles' fourth-string quarterback this season but was listed as the backup in the ACC Championship game.

CJ Campbell, RB, Redshirt sophomore: Campbell was a walk-on to FSU from Bay High School in Panama City and made his first career start in the ACC Championship Game against Louisville (at wide receiver).

Preston Daniel, TE, Redshirt junior: Daniel appeared in 47 games over his FSU career, making four starts. He made one catch for four yards this season, appearing in all 13 games.

Dylan Brown-Turner, LB, Freshman: a former 3-start prospect in the 2023 class, appeared in just one game this season against Southern Miss.

Markeston Douglas, TE, Redshirt Junior: He played in all 13 games this season, recording 136 yards receiving on 11 receptions and had two touchdowns.

Qae'shon Sapp, OL, Freshman

Daughtry Richardson, OL, Freshman

Ayobami Tifase, DL, Redshirt freshman

Patrick Payton, DE, Redshirt sophomore: Payton started all 13 games for FSU this season - opposite star Jared Verse. He recorded 42 tackles, a team-high 13.5 tackles for loss and six sacks.

Bless Harris, OL, Redshirt senior: Harris returned to the O-line this season after only playing one game in 2022 due to injury, starting in five games and participating in 11 out of 13.

*Johnny Wilson, WR, Junior: Wilson plans to opt out of the Orange Bowl and decare for the NFL Draft, but will play in the 2024 Reese's Senior Bowl on Feb. 3, 2024, at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama.

Jack Williams covers Florida State athletics for Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at jwilliams@tallahassee.com or on Twitter @jackgwilliams.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FSU transfer portal tracker 2023: Football players coming and going