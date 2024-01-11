FSU football picks up Alabama OL from Transfer Portal. Mike Norvell tweets about addition

Amid speculation about Florida State head coach Mike Norvell being a candidate for the Alabama football job following the retirement of legendary coach Nick Saban, Norvell continued to add to his 2024 roster.

Alabama offensive line transfer Terrence Ferguson announced his pledge to the Seminoles on Thursday. Norvell, who has been speculated as a potential candidate for the Crimson Tide job after Saban's abrupt retirement Wednesday, tweeted about the addition.

"Great day to be a Florida State Seminole!! #BIGMAN coming to the #NoleFamily and #Tribe24 Future is bright in Tallahassee #KeepCLIMBing," Norvell wrote on X.

Great day to be a Florida State Seminole!! #BIGMAN coming to the #NoleFamily and #Tribe24 Future is bright in Tallahassee #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/FhLsqZRDwa — Mike Norvell (@Coach_Norvell) January 11, 2024

Ferguson, a 6-foot-4, 322-pounder, played in five games for Alabama this season, playing 116 total snaps. He made one start, against South Florida, early in the season.

He played in two games after redshirting in 2021. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

According to 247Sports Transfer Rankings, the former Peach County High (Fort Valley, Georgia) standout is ranked as the No. 131 overall player and the No. 3 interior offensive lineman.

He is the 11th transfer addition for FSU in the winter portal class and the ninth since last Saturday.

While Norvell acknowledged the addition of Ferguson, he has yet to deny interest in the Alabama job, as Oregon coach Dan Lanning did Thursday afternoon, posting a video on X of his decision to stay.

That was Norvell's first tweet since Saban's retirement announcement.

FSU Football 2023 Winter Transfer Tracker

Transfers in:

Marvin Jones Jr., R-So., Defensive end, - Georgia

DJ Uiagalelei, Jr, Quarterback - Oregon State

Jalen Brown, Fr., Wide receiver - LSU

Earl Little Jr., R-Fr., Defensive back - Alabama

Grady Kelly, R-So., Defensive lineman - Colorado State

Jaylin Lucas, Jr., Running back - Indiana

Davonte Brown, 4th-Jr., Defensive back - Miami (FL)

Malik Benson, Jr., Wide receiver - Alabama

Tomiwa Durojaiye, R-Fr., Defensive lineman - West Virginia

Sione Lolohea, Jr., Defensive lineman - Oregon State

Terrence Ferguson, R-So., Offensive lineman - Alabama

Transfers out:

CJ Campbell, RB, Redshirt sophomore (Florida Atlantic)

Preston Daniel, TE, Redshirt junior (Buffalo)

Dylan Brown-Turner, LB, Freshman

Markeston Douglas, TE, Redshirt Junior (Arizona State)

AJ Duffy, QB, Redshirt freshman (San Diego State)

Bless Harris, OL, Redshirt senior (TCU)

Rodney Hill, RB, Redshirt freshman

Tyler Keltner, K, Redshirt senior (Oklahoma)

Malcolm Ray, DT, Redshirt junior (Rutgers)

Daughtry Richardson, OL, Freshman (Florida Atlantic)

Qae'shon Sapp, OL, Freshman (Louisiana Monroe)

Thomas Shrader, OL, Redshirt junior (Appalachian State)

Ayobami Tifase, DL, Redshirt freshman (Georgia Tech)

Tate Rodemaker, QB, Redshirt junior (Southern Miss)

Gilber Edmond, DE, Redshirt junior

Goldie Lawrence, WR, Freshman (UCF)

NFL Draft declarations

Keon Coleman, WR, junior

Jaheim Bell, TE, Redshirt junior

Trey Benson, RB, Redshirt junior

Jarrian Jones, DB, Redshirt senior

Fabien Lovett, DL, Redshirt senior

Johnny Wilson, WR, Junior:

Kalen Deloach, LB, Redshirt senior

D'Mitri Emmanuel, OL, Redshirt senior

Tatum Bethune, LB, Redshirt senior

Akeem Dent, DB, Senior

Renardo Green, DB, Senior

