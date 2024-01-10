FSU football lands DL Oregon State Sione Lolohea out of NCAA transfer portal

Florida State football has landed its fourth defensive lineman out of the NCAA transfer portal.

Wednesday, Oregon State defensive lineman Sione Lolohea announced his intention to transfer to FSU, highlighting a monstrous week in the portal for the Seminoles. Since Saturday, FSU has signed eight transfers out of the portal.

He is also the second Oregon State player to transfer to FSU, joining quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, who joined the program on Jan. 1.

The 6-foot-3-inch, 226-pound native of San Bernardino, California recorded 47 tackles, 1.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and seven quarterback hurries this season with the Beavers. Lolohea had an impressive 10 tackles in Oregon State's 36-24 win over UCLA on Oct. 14.

He earned All-PAC 12 second-team defense honors, the second straight year he earned a spot on an All-PAC 12 team. Lolohea attended Aquinas High School in San Bernardino and was ranked the No. 21 strong-side defensive end in the Class of 2020.

In his senior season, he recorded 142 tackles, 16 sacks and three caused fumbles over 15 games. Lolohea chose Oregon State over LSU and Boise State.

Notably, when Lolohea entered the portal, Uiagalelei posted on X "Come on Home TOKO!!!" after he had committed to FSU.

Lolohea joins a defensive line room made up of, Dennis Briggs, Darrell Jackson, Joshua Farmer, KJ Sampson, Daniel Lyons, D'Nas White, Jamoire Flagg, Marvin Jones Jr., Grady Kelly and Tomiwa Durojaiye. There were a handful of defensive line exits including Fabian Lovett (NFL Draft), Malcolm Ray (transferred to Rutgers) and Ayobami Tifase (transfer portal).

FSU also graduated Braden Fiske who left a major impact on the line in his lone season at FSU.

FSU Football 2023 Winter Transfer Tracker

Transfers in:

Marvin Jones Jr., DL, Redshirt sophomore - Georgia

DJ Uiagalelei, QB, Jr, Quarterback - Oregon State

Jalen Brown, Fr., Wide receiver - LSU

Earl Little Jr., R-Fr., Defensive back - Alabama

Grady Kelly, R-So., Defensive lineman - Colorado State

Jaylin Lucas, Jr., Running back - Indiana

Davonte Brown, 4th-Jr., Defensive back - Miami (FL)

Malik Benson, Jr., Wide receiver - Alabama

Tomiwa Durojaiye, R-Fr., Defensive lineman - West Virginia

Sione Lolohea, Jr., Defensive lineman - Oregon State

Transfers out:

CJ Campbell, RB, Redshirt sophomore (Florida Atlantic)

Preston Daniel, TE, Redshirt junior

Dylan Brown-Turner, LB, Freshman:

Markeston Douglas, TE, Redshirt Junior (Arizona State)

AJ Duffy, QB, Redshirt freshman (San Diego State)

Bless Harris, OL, Redshirt senior (TCU)

Rodney Hill, RB, Redshirt freshman

Tyler Keltner, K, Redshirt senior (Oklahoma)

DJ Lundy, LB, Redshirt junior (Colorado)

Malcolm Ray, DT, Redshirt junior

Daughtry Richardson, OL, Freshman (Florida Atlantic)

Qae'shon Sapp, OL, Freshman (Louisiana Monroe)

Thomas Shrader, OL, Redshirt junior (Appalachian State)

Ayobami Tifase, DL, Redshirt freshman (Georgia Tech)

Tate Rodemaker, QB, Redshirt junior (Souther Miss)

Gilber Edmond, DE, Redshirt junior

Goldie Lawrence, WR, Freshman

NFL Draft declarations

Keon Coleman, WR, junior

Jaheim Bell, TE, Redshirt junior

Trey Benson, RB, Redshirt junior

Jarrian Jones, DB, Redshirt senior

Fabien Lovett, DL, Redshirt senior

Johnny Wilson, WR, Junior:

Kalen Deloach, LB, Redshirt senior

D'Mitri Emmanuel, OL, Redshirt senior

Tatum Bethune, LB, Redshirt senior

Akeem Dent, DB, Senior

Renardo Green, DB, Senior

