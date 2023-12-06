FSU football loses offensive lineman Bless Harris to NCAA transfer portal

Florida State lost its 10th player to the NCAA transfer portal. Redshirt senior offensive lineman Bless Harris announced on Wednesday that he is entering the transfer portal, a major loss for the Seminoles on the offensive line.

"I just want to take a moment and say thank you, Florida State," Harris posted on X. "I also want to thank my teammates for all the amazing relationships and bonds built. I am grateful to have Coach Norvell as a coach and also for giving me an opportunity to play at FSU and becoming a Nole. It has been a wonderful experience. I have learned a lot about myself and have grown so much. This place will always hold a special place in my heart."

"Having said that, I am excited for the upcoming chapter and will be officially entering the transfer portal."

Harris transferred in from FCS Lamar University in 2022, starting against Duquesne, but missed the rest of the season due to injury. He returned to the O-line this season, starting in five games and participating in 11 out of 13. His snaps have been limited this season as he's struggled with injuries.

He's been a part of an offensive line rotation that's received a ton of credit from head coach Mike Norvell and offensive coordinator Alex Atkins for keeping play consistent through an eight-man rotation.

Harris is the third offensive lineman to enter the portal since it opened as freshmen Qae'shon Sapp and Daughtry Richardson entered as well. This portal window runs from Dec. 4 to Jan 2. It has gone down from 45 days to 30 days this year.

Other players who have entered the Transfer Portal so far in this cycle include quarterback AJ Duffy, running back CJ Campbell, tight end Preston Daniel, linebacker Dylan Brown-Turner, tight end Markeston Douglas and defensive end Patrick Payton.

FSU Football 2023 Winter Transfer Tracker

Transfers in:

No players at the moment.

Transfers out:

AJ Duffy, QB, Redshirt freshman

CJ Campbell, RB, Redshirt sophomore

Preston Daniel, TE, Redshirt junior

Dylan Brown-Turner, LB, Freshman

Markeston Douglas, TE, Redshirt Junior

Qae'shon Sapp, OL, Freshman

Daughtry Richardson, OL, Freshman

Ayobami Tifase, DL, Redshirt freshman

Patrick Payton, DE, Redshirt sophomore

Bless Harris, OL, Redshirt senior

Jack Williams covers Florida State athletics for Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at jwilliams@tallahassee.com or on Twitter @jackgwilliams.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FSU football loses offensive lineman Bless Harris to transfer portal