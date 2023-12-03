Live updates: FSU football plays Louisville in ACC Championship Game with playoff at stake

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Florida State football is looking to make history on Saturday eyeing its first ACC championship since 2014, taking on Louisville at Bank of America Stadium. Keep scrolling for updates, and remember to refresh the page for the latest.

The Seminoles are coming off their second straight win over rival Florida, 24-15, on Nov. 25 in Gainesville. FSU finished the regular season with a perfect 12-0 record, the first time they've achieved that since 2014. That was also the same year it qualified for the first-ever College Football Playoff.

A win for the Seminoles would likely give them the green light into this season's College Football Playoff as they are No. 4 in the most recent rankings. FSU is still without quarterback Jordan Travis, who suffered a season-ending injury against North Alabama two weeks ago.

Quarterback Tate Rodemaker started last week, but his status was unknown after being injured in the game. Freshman Brock Glenn would be in line to start if Rodemaker can't go.

Rodemaker, Glenn dressed with rest of QBs for warm-ups

FSU's quarterbacks have taken the field for warmups.

Both Rodemaker and Glenn are dressed alongside AJ Duffy and Cade McNamara. It is still unknown who will be starting, but it is a good sign that Rodemaker is dressed.

Kickoff is inn about an hour, according to the stadium clock.

Weather forecast for FSU vs. Louisville

It's 63 degrees under cloudy skies with no rain currently.

There's a 60% chance of rain, according to the National Weather Service.

The temperature is expected to stay in the mid to low 60s throughout the game.

Winds are blowing at 3-miles per hour to the southeast and are expected to increase throughout the game.

FSU announces uniform combination for ACC Championship game

The Seminoles will be donning gold helmets with garnet jerseys and gold pants for its ACC Championship game against Louisville tonight. The Cardinals will be wearing all-white uniforms.

Quarterback Tate Rodemaker's status still up in the air

Florida State is here, rocking the matching suits. Mike Norvell tells our @Katie_George05 that final decision on QB will be made after pregame warmups. pic.twitter.com/vuUTBi4Lw5 — 💫🅰️♈️🆔 (@ADavidHaleJoint) December 2, 2023

It is still unknown if FSU quarterback Tate Rodemaker will be playing tonight as he is undergoing concussion protocol. If he weren't to start, freshman Brock Glenn would take his place. Glenn has played in three games this season, completing 2-of-4 passes for 35 yards, and rushing for 37 yards and a touchdown.

Rodemaker's father, Alan Rodemaker, said on a radio show earlier today that Rodemaker has a "50/50" chance to suit up for the ACC Championship for Florida State football. It is expected to be a game-time decision.

Rodemaker is currently warming up with the rest of the quarterbacks in preliminary warm-ups.

What time does FSU play today?

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, December 2

Where: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

What channel is FSU football vs. Louisville on today?

The ACC Championship Game between Florida State and Louisville can be seen on ABC. Joe Tessitore will be the play-by-play announcer with Jesse Palmer as analyst and Katie George as sideline reporter.

Streaming options include fuboTV, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

FSU-Louisville betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Thursday, November 30.

Spread: FSU (-2.5)

Over/under: 47.5 points

Moneyline: Louisville +115, FSU -135

FSU football schedule

Date Opponent Sunday, Sept. 3 vs. LSU (in Orlando): W 45-24 Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. Southern Miss: W 66-13 Saturday, Sept. 16 at Boston College*: W 31-29 Saturday, Sept. 23 at Clemson*: W 31-24 (OT) Saturday, Sept. 30 BYE Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Virginia Tech*: W 39-17 Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. Syracuse*: W 41-3 Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Duke*: W 38-20 Saturday, Oct. 28 at Wake Forest*: W 41-16 Saturday, Nov. 4 at Pitt*: W 24-7 Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Miami*: W 27-20 Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. North Alabama: W 58-13 Saturday, Nov. 25 at Florida: W 24-15 Saturday, Dec. 2 ACC Championship Game

Louisville football schedule

Date Opponent Friday, Sept. 1 at Georgia Tech*: W 39-34 Thursday, Sept. 7 vs. Murray State: W 56-0 Saturday, Sept. 16 at Indiana: W 21-14 Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. Boston College*: W 56-28 Friday, Sept. 29 at NC State*: W 13-10 Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Notre Dame: W 33-20 Saturday, Oct. 14 at Pitt*: L 38-21 Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Duke*: W 23-0 Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Virginia Tech*: W 34-3 Thursday, Nov. 9 vs. Virginia: W 31-24 Saturday, Nov. 18 at Miami*: W 38-31 Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Kentucky: L 38-31 Saturday, Dec. 2 ACC Championship Game

Jack Williams covers Florida State athletics for Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at jwilliams@tallahassee.com or on Twitter @jackgwilliams.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FSU football vs Louisville score, updates from ACC Championship Game