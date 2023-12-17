Florida State redshirt junior running back declares for NFL Draft, opts out of Orange Bowl

Florida State football running back Trey Benson has declared for the 2024 NFL Draft and has opted out of the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30 against Georgia.

Benson announced his decision on his social media Sunday afternoon, hours after defensive tackle Fabien Lovett announced his decision.

"I have decided to enter the 2024 NFL Draft and will not play in the Orange Bowl," Benson wrote on his Instagram.

Benson joined FSU ahead of the 2022 season following two seasons at Oregon. With the Ducks, he had appeared in nine games and rushed six times for 22 yards and one touchdown in redshirt freshman year after missing the 2020 season to a devastating knee injury.

He started the 2022 season as the backup to Treshuan Ward before taking over the starting duties midway through the season. Benson appeared in all 13 games, with six starts and recorded 990 yards and nine touchdowns on 154 rushes. He also caught 13 passes for 144 yards and returned five kickoffs for 192 yards with one touchdown.

This season, Benson took over duties as the main back, finishing with 156 rush attempts for 905 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also added 20 receptions for 227 yards and a touchdown, showing improved pass-catching ability.

Redshirt freshman Rodney Hill and redshirt junior CJ Campbell have both entered the Transfer Portal and it is not known if they'll play in the bowl game. Campbell is expected to play.

FSU still has Lawrance Toafili, Cazaiah Holmes and Samuel Singleton as other scholarship running backs.

Lovett, wide receiver Johnny Wilson and cornerback Jarrian Jones have already declared for the draft.

Wilson and Lovett have opted out of the Orange Bowl, while Jones has said he plans to play.

HOW TO WATCH ORANGE BOWL

Who: No. 5 FSU (13-0) vs. No. 6 Georgia (12-1)

When/where: 4 p.m., Saturday, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens

TV/Radio: ESPN/94.9 FM

Live game updates: www.Tallahassee.com; @Ehsan_Kassim, @jackgwilliams and @JimHenryTALLY on X, formerly Twitter

