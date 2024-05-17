PGA Championship: Start of Round 2 delayed by more than an hour

The PGA Championship's second round will not go off as scheduled on Friday morning.

LOUISVILLE — The weather was already going to be a concern for the scheduling of Round 2 of the PGA Championship, and now traffic is too. Citing a "serious accident" near Valhalla Golf Club, the PGA Championship announced that starting times for Round 2 will be delayed by at least an hour.

Round 2 of the year's second major was slated to begin shortly after 7 a.m. ET, but the PGA put out an announcement of the delay shortly after 6 a.m., and indicated that further updates would be forthcoming.

"The start of Round 2 is DELAYED due to a serious accident near the course," the PGA said in a statement. "The next update will be at 7:00 AM and the first starting time will be at least one (1) hour after an update is made."

Rain is forecast for the Louisville area for virtually all of Friday, with the heaviest showers predicted for the morning.

Xander Schauffele currently leads the PGA Championship by three strokes after carding a brilliant, record-setting 9-under round on Thursday. He was slated to tee off at 1:18 p.m. ET on Friday afternoon, but it's uncertain now when he'll begin his second round.

UPDATE: The PGA of America announced that tee times would begin at 8:35 a.m., a delay of an hour and 20 minutes.