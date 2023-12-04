FSU football quarterback AJ Duffy reportedly intends to enter NCAA transfer portal

Less than 24 hours after Florida State won the ACC Championship, one of its quarterbacks reportedly intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

Redshirt freshman AJ Duffy reportedly told ESPN's Pete Thamel that he intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal. He’ll be immediately eligible and will have three years of eligibility remaining.

This portal window runs from Dec. 4 to Jan 2. It has gone down from 45 days to 32 days this year.

Duffy was the Seminoles' fourth-string quarterback this season but was listed as the backup in the ACC Championship game when its third-string, freshman Brock Glenn, got the start.

Duffy saw action in only one game this season, rushing for 5 yards on three attempts in the Seminoles 66-13 win over Southern Miss on Sept. 9.

Before this season, he played in three games in 2022 against Duquesne, Boston College and Louisiana. He completed 2-of-7 passes for 26 yards and one touchdown, which was against Louisiana.

Coming out of the class of 2021, Duffy was a 4-star prospect and the No. 3 ranked quarterback nationally. He's a native of Inland Empire, California, but spent his high school senior season with IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

With Duffy entering the portal and Jordan Travis injured and out of eligibility, Tate Rodemaker, Brock Glenn, Cade McNamara and Michael Grant make up the current quarterback room.

2024 QB commit Luke Kromenhoek is planning on enrolling early and is expected to be with the team during bowl game practices.

FSU Football 2023 Winter Transfer Tracker

Transfers in:

Transfers out:

AJ Duffy, QB, Redshirt freshman

Jack Williams covers Florida State athletics for Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at jwilliams@tallahassee.com or on Twitter @jackgwilliams.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FSU football quarterback AJ Duffy to enter NCAA transfer portal