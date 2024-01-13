Florida State football picks up Alabama running back from NCAA Transfer Portal

The Tuscaloosa to Tallahassee pipeline is continuing to grow for Florida State football.

Running back Roydell Williams became the fourth addition for the Seminoles in the NCAA Transfer Portal Saturday when he committed to FSU. He is the second running back add for FSU in this portal cycle.

Williams attended Hueytown High in Hueytown, Alabama and was ranked as a 4-star prospect and the No. 112 player overall by 247Sports.

In 45 games for the Crimson Tide, Williams ran 234 times for 1,165 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also added 21 catches for 152 yards and two TDs in the air, while also returning two kicks for 51 yards.

This past season, he appeared in 14 games, rushing for 560 yards on 111 rushing attempts with five touchdowns.

He is ranked as the No. 76 overall transfer in the nation and No. 7 running back. Williams is expected to have one year of eligibility remaining.

“I’m very excited about Roydell and his playmaking capabilities joining our backfield this year," FSU head coach Mike Norvell said of the signing.

"He is a complete back who brings game-changing ability and great versatility to the Nole Family. Roydell is a wonderful young man who has great character and leadership capabilities to add to a special group.”

Williams committed to the Seminoles following a two-day official visit to Tallahassee. He joins wide receiver Malik Benson Jr., defensive back Earl Little Jr. and offensive lineman Terrence Ferguson as former Crimson Tide players to join the program.

All four players entered the portal before the retirement of legendary Alabama head coach Nick Saban. The Crimson Tide pursued Norvell before hiring Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer.

Williams joins Jaylin Lucas (Indiana) as a running back transfer. With Trey Benson (draft), Rodney Hill (portal) and CJ Campbell (portal) all leaving, Williams will join Lawrance Toafili, Caziah Holmes, Samuel Singleton, Kam Davis and Micahi Danzy in the running back room.

FSU has now added 12 transfer players in this portal cycle.

FSU Football 2023 Winter Transfer Tracker

Transfers in:

Marvin Jones Jr., R-So., Defensive end, - Georgia

DJ Uiagalelei, Jr, Quarterback - Oregon State

Jalen Brown, Fr., Wide receiver - LSU

Earl Little Jr., R-Fr., Defensive back - Alabama

Grady Kelly, R-So., Defensive lineman - Colorado State

Jaylin Lucas, Jr., Running back - Indiana

Davonte Brown, 4th-Jr., Defensive back - Miami (FL)

Malik Benson, Jr., Wide receiver - Alabama

Tomiwa Durojaiye, R-Fr., Defensive lineman - West Virginia

Sione Lolohea, Jr., Defensive lineman - Oregon State

Terrence Ferguson, R-So., Offensive lineman - Alabama

Roydell Williams, Sr., Running back - Alabama

Transfers out:

CJ Campbell, RB, Redshirt sophomore (Florida Atlantic)

Preston Daniel, TE, Redshirt junior (Buffalo)

Dylan Brown-Turner, LB, Freshman

Markeston Douglas, TE, Redshirt Junior (Arizona State)

AJ Duffy, QB, Redshirt freshman (San Diego State)

Bless Harris, OL, Redshirt senior (TCU)

Rodney Hill, RB, Redshirt freshman

Tyler Keltner, K, Redshirt senior (Oklahoma)

Malcolm Ray, DT, Redshirt junior (Rutgers)

Daughtry Richardson, OL, Freshman (Florida Atlantic)

Qae'shon Sapp, OL, Freshman (Louisiana Monroe)

Thomas Shrader, OL, Redshirt junior (Appalachian State)

Ayobami Tifase, DL, Redshirt freshman (Georgia Tech)

Tate Rodemaker, QB, Redshirt junior (Southern Miss)

Gilber Edmond, DE, Redshirt junior

Goldie Lawrence, WR, Freshman (UCF)

NFL Draft declarations

Keon Coleman, WR, junior

Jaheim Bell, TE, Redshirt junior

Trey Benson, RB, Redshirt junior

Jarrian Jones, DB, Redshirt senior

Fabien Lovett, DL, Redshirt senior

Johnny Wilson, WR, Junior:

Kalen Deloach, LB, Redshirt senior

D'Mitri Emmanuel, OL, Redshirt senior

Tatum Bethune, LB, Redshirt senior

Jared Verse, DE, Redshirt junior

Akeem Dent, DB, Senior

Renardo Green, DB, Senior

