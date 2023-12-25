FSU football quarterback Tate Rodemaker reportedly enters NCAA transfer portal

Florida State redshirt junior quarterback Tate Rodemaker has reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Matt Zenitz of 247Sports reported Monday that "a source close to the family" said Rodemaker made the "incredibly difficult" decision to enter the portal and will not play in the Orange Bowl on Saturday against Georgia.

Rodemaker's decision if accurate would leave freshman Brock Glenn as the quarterback on the roster that is active and has played this season.

Walk-ons Dylan McNamara and Michael Grant have not played this season.

Early enrollee Luke Kromenhoek is also set to join the team for bowl practices. The Seminoles are scheduled to arrive in Fort Lauderdale Christmas Day Monday.

Rodemaker has not announced his intentions. He also practiced with the team leading up to Christmas break.

Rodemaker took over starting quarterback duties after Jordan Travis suffered a season-ending left leg injury against North Alabama on Nov. 18.

“This decision to enter the portal was incredibly difficult," the source close to the family told 247Sports.

"However, with the unforgiving nature of the calendar relative to transfer portal players and bowl games and limited opportunities remaining for transfer quarterbacks, the family felt this move was in Tate’s best interest. Florida State has quite publicly recruited multiple quarterbacks in this transfer cycle, so Tate and his family reluctantly came to the decision that now was the time to move on.”

Rodemaker completed 32-of-56 passes for 510 yards and five touchdowns this season.

Rodemaker started in one game, against Florida on Nov. 25 in Gainesville, guiding the Seminoles to a 24-15 win and a perfect 12-0 regular season. However, he suffered a head injury late in the game.

Though Rodemaker returned to finish against the Gators and was expected to start in the ACC Championship game against Louisville on Dec. 2 he did not play due to concussion protocol.

Rodemaker did dress for warm-ups, but Glenn started and played the entirety of the game. Rodemaker changed into street clothes once the game had started.

The source cited that FSU recruiting quarterbacks out of the transfer portal played a part in Rodemaker's decision to enter the portal.

Both Oregon State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei and Washington State quarterback Cam Ward have made official visits to FSU.

Neither Uiagalelei nor Ward have decided as to where they will be playing next season.

FSU plays Georgia in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Following bowl game practices last week, Norvell said that Rodemaker would start in the game. Rodemaker was scheduled to speak to the media, alongside multiple offensive players, on Wednesday.

However, Rodemaker did not speak to the media.

Glenn will likely start against the Bulldogs.

Rodemaker becomes the 15th FSU player, and second quarterback, to enter the portal this cycle. This portal window runs from Dec. 4 to Jan 2. It has gone down from 45 days to 30 days this year.

FSU Football 2023 Winter Transfer Tracker

Transfers in:

Marvin Jones Jr., DL, Redshirt sophomore - Georgia

Transfers out:

CJ Campbell, RB, Redshirt sophomore: Campbell was a walk-on to FSU from Bay High School in Panama City and made his first career start in the ACC Championship Game against Louisville (at wide receiver). Campbell has transferred to Florida Atlantic.

Preston Daniel, TE, Redshirt junior: Daniel appeared in 47 games over his FSU career, making four starts. He made one catch for four yards this season, appearing in all 13 games.

Dylan Brown-Turner, LB, Freshman: a former 3-start prospect in the 2023 class, appeared in just one game this season against Southern Miss.

Markeston Douglas, TE, Redshirt Junior: He played in all 13 games this season, recording 136 yards receiving on 11 receptions and had two touchdowns. On Dec. 8, Douglas announced that he had committed to Arizona State.

AJ Duffy, QB, Redshirt freshman: Duffy was the Seminoles' fourth-string quarterback this season but was listed as the backup in the ACC Championship game. Duffy has transferred to San Diego State.

Bless Harris, OL, Redshirt senior: Harris returned to the O-line this season after only playing one game in 2022 due to injury, starting in five games and participating in 11 out of 13. Harris has transferred to TCU.

Rodney Hill, RB, Redshirt freshman: Hill rushed for 190 yards on 50 carries during the 2023 season and 144 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries last season as a true freshman. Hill has transferred to Florida A&M.

Tyler Keltner, K, Redshirt senior:

DJ Lundy, LB, Redshirt junior: Appeared in 45 games over the last four seasons with the Seminoles. He has 16.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, eight PBUs, a forced fumble and an interception to go along with 183 total tackles. Lundy has transferred to Colorado.

Malcolm Ray, DT, Redshirt junior: Ray has been with FSU since 2019. This season he recorded 18 tackles and two quarterback hurries over all 13 games. He said on X Monday that he's planning on entering the transfer portal.

Daughtry Richardson, OL, Freshman: Richardson has transferred to Florida Atlantic.

Qae'shon Sapp, OL, Freshman:

Thomas Shrader, OL, Redshirt junior:

Ayobami Tifase, DL, Redshirt freshman

Tate Rodemaker, QB, Redshirt junior: Rodemaker was 32-of-56 passing this season for 510 yards and five touchdowns. He started in one game this season against Florida on Nov. 25 in Gainesville, guiding the Seminoles to a 24-15 win and a perfect 12-0 regular season.

NFL Draft declarations

Keon Coleman, WR, junior: He finished with 50 catches for 658 yards and 11 touchdowns, while also adding 25 punt returns for 300 yards. It was the first time in his career he was returning punts in live game action. Coleman is seen as a potential first round pick and could be the second or third receiver taken in the draft come April.

Jaheim Bell, TE, Redshirt junior: The South Carolina transfer won't play in the Orange Bowl, but finished his lone season with the Seminoles with 39 receptions for 503 yards and two touchdowns.

Trey Benson, RB, Redshirt junior: Benson opted out of the Orange Bowl after finishing 2023 with 156 rush attempts for 905 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also added 20 receptions for 227 yards and a touchdown, showing improved pass-catching ability.

Jarrian Jones, DB, Redshirt senior: Jones started in nine of the 13 games, finishing with a team-best three interceptions in 2023. He also added 24 total tackles and three pass breakups, helping him earn honorable-mention All-ACC honor for his season. He will play in the Orange Bowl.

Fabien Lovett, DL, Redshirt senior: Lovett finished his Seminole career with 74 total tackles and five sacks. He did not indicate if he'd play in the bowl game, but his tweet suggested he's opting out.

Johnny Wilson, WR, Junior: Wilson plans to opt out of the Orange Bowl and declare for the NFL Draft, but will play in the 2024 Reese's Senior Bowl on Feb. 3, 2024, at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama.

