FSU football loses key tight end Markeston Douglas to NCAA transfer portal

Another Florida State tight end has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Redshirt junior tight end Markeston Douglas announced that he'd entered the transfer portal on Monday.

Douglas is the second tight end to enter the portal as Preston Daniel announced earlier Monday that he was entering. Douglas was the No. 3 tight end this season behind Jaheim Bell and Kyle Morlock.

He played in all 13 games this season, recording 136 yards receiving on 11 receptions and had two touchdowns. Douglas had a season-high 42 yards receiving against Southern Miss and recorded 41 yards against Pitt. He scored touchdowns in both of those games.

It is unknown if tight end Jaheim Bell will be returning next season, but FSU will likely maintain Kyle Morlock for next season.

Since the portal opened on Monday, FSU has also seen running back CJ Campbell, quarterback AJ Duffy and linebacker Dylan Brown Turner enter. This portal window runs from Dec. 4 to Jan 2. It has gone down from 45 days to 30 days this year.

FSU Football 2023 Winter Transfer Tracker

Transfers in:

Transfers out:

AJ Duffy, QB, Redshirt freshman

CJ Campbell, RB, Redshirt sophomore

Preston Daniel, TE, Redshirt junior

Dylan Brown-Turner, LB, Freshman

Markeston Douglas, TE, Redshirt junior

Jack Williams covers Florida State athletics for Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at jwilliams@tallahassee.com or on Twitter @jackgwilliams.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FSU football loses Markeston Douglas, 2nd tight end to NCAA transfer portal