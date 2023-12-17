Florida State football redshirt junior tight end declares for 2024 NFL Draft

A third player has announced his intentions to enter the 2024 NFL Draft and opt out of the Orange Bowl for Florida State football.

Redshirt tight end Jaheim Bell announced he is foregoing his eligibility to enter the draft in an X post on Sunday afternoon. Bell joins running back Trey Benson and defensive tackle Fabien Lovett as FSU players to make such an announcement Sunday.

None of the three will play in the Orange Bowl against No. 6 Georgia on Dec. 30 in Miami Gardens.

"Wow! 13-0. My decision to come to Florida State was one of the best decisions of my life. This journey has been unbelievable and the success we enjoyed as a team this year has been truly remarkable and something I will always cherish," Bell said in a graphic announcing his decision.

Bell finished with 39 receptions for 503 yards and two touchdowns in his lone season with the Seminoles. He transferred from South Carolina following three seasons with the Gamecocks.

The receptions and receiving yards were both career highs for the standout and versatile tight end. Bell was held without a reception in the ACC Championship victory over Louisville on Dec. 2.

Lovett, Benson, Bell wide receiver Johnny Wilson and cornerback Jarrian Jones have also declared for the draft.

Wilson, Bell, Benson and Lovett have opted out of the Orange Bowl, while Jones has said he plans to play.

Fellow tight ends Markeston Douglas and Preston Daniels are both in the NCAA Transfer Portal. It's unclear if they will dress up and play for it.

Kyle Morlock is the only scholarship tight end expected to return next season. He will be a redshirt senior.

HOW TO WATCH ORANGE BOWL

Who: No. 5 FSU (13-0) vs. No. 6 Georgia (12-1)

When/where: 4 p.m., Saturday, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens

TV/Radio: ESPN/94.9 FM

Live game updates: www.Tallahassee.com; @Ehsan_Kassim, @jackgwilliams and @JimHenryTALLY on X, formerly Twitter

Reach Ehsan Kassim at ekassim@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Ehsan_Kassim. You can also follow our coverage on Facebook (NoleSports), Instagram (tlhnolesports) and YouTube channel (NoleSportsTD).

No one covers the ‘Noles like the Tallahassee Democrat. Subscribe using the link at the top of the page and never miss a moment.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Jaheim Bell announces intention to enter 2024 NFL Draft