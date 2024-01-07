Florida State football adds 4-star defensive back transfer from Alabama

Florida State football added its second addition from the NCAA Transfer Portal and the fourth player in the winter portal Saturday evening.

Former Alabama defensive back Earl Little Jr. announced his commitment to the Seminoles on social media.

Little finished off an official visit to Tallahassee this week, which began Thursday and spanned into Saturday morning.

He played in just three games as a freshman with the Crimson Tide in 2022, missing significant time with an undisclosed injury. Last season, he totaled two tackles across eight games of action, playing mostly as a reserve and on special teams.

The 6-foot-1, 186-pound cornerback played his high school ball at American Heritage in Fort Lauderdale, under then-head coach Patrick Surtain Sr.

Surtain is now the defensive backs coach for the Seminoles.

Little totaled 34 tackles during his season senior while playing alongside now-FSU teammate Marvin Jones Jr.

He could find playing time early next season, as former starting cornerbacks Renardo Green and Jarrian Jones have exhausted their eligibility. Fellow starter Fentrell Cypress II is expected to return for his second season with the Seminoles.

According to 247Sports, Little II earns a 90 Transfer Grade and a 4-star transfer. He is ranked as the No. 123 overall transfer in this class.

Earlier in the day Saturday, FSU landed a commitment from another former SEC player receiver Jalen Brown from LSU.

Georgia defensive end transfer Marvin Jones Jr. - the son of former FSU linebacker Marvin Jones Sr. - committed to FSU on Dec. 18 and Oregon State quarterback transfer DJ Uiagalelei committed to FSU on Jan. 1.

FSU Football 2023 Winter Transfer Tracker

Transfers in:

Marvin Jones Jr., DL, Redshirt sophomore - Georgia

DJ Uiagalelei, QB, Jr, Quarterback - Oregon State

Jalen Brown, Fr., Wide receiver - LSU

Transfers out:

CJ Campbell, RB, Redshirt sophomore (Florida Atlantic)

Preston Daniel, TE, Redshirt junior

Dylan Brown-Turner, LB, Freshman:

Markeston Douglas, TE, Redshirt Junior (Arizona State)

AJ Duffy, QB, Redshirt freshman (San Diego State)

Bless Harris, OL, Redshirt senior (TCU)

Rodney Hill, RB, Redshirt freshman

Tyler Keltner, K, Redshirt senior (Oklahoma)

DJ Lundy, LB, Redshirt junior (Colorado)

Malcolm Ray, DT, Redshirt junior

Daughtry Richardson, OL, Freshman (Florida Atlantic)

Qae'shon Sapp, OL, Freshman (Louisiana Monroe)

Thomas Shrader, OL, Redshirt junior

Ayobami Tifase, DL, Redshirt freshman (Georgia Tech)

Tate Rodemaker, QB, Redshirt junior

Gilber Edmond, DE, Redshirt junior

Goldie Lawrence, WR, Freshman

NFL Draft declarations

Keon Coleman, WR, junior

Jaheim Bell, TE, Redshirt junior

Trey Benson, RB, Redshirt junior

Jarrian Jones, DB, Redshirt senior

Fabien Lovett, DL, Redshirt senior

Johnny Wilson, WR, Junior:

Kalen Deloach, LB, Redshirt senior

D'Mitri Emmanuel, OL, Redshirt senior

Tatum Bethune, LB, Redshirt senior

Akeem Dent, DB, Senior

Renardo Green, DB, Senior

