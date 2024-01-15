Florida State football adds transfer linebacker, 5th transfer from Alabama
Another day, another addition to the Tuscaloosa to Tallahassee pipeline for Florida State football.
Linebacker Shawn Murphy became the fifth former Crimson Tide player to transfer to the Seminoles in the NCAA Transfer Portal when he committed to FSU on Monday.
Murphy entered the transfer portal following the retirement of legendary head coach Nick Saban last Wednesday. He wrapped up his visit to Tallahassee Monday morning.
The 6-foot-2, 225-pound linebacker hails from Manassas, Virginia and chose Alabama over offers from FSU, LSU, Georgia, Florida and others out of high school in the 2022 recruiting cycle. He was the No. 72 overall recruit and No. 2 linebacker in the cycle.
Murphy recorded three tackles in 13 games this past season. In limited snaps, he posted an 85.3 Pro Football Focus grade across 18 defensive snaps.
He will be a redshirt sophomore next year, meaning he has three years of eligibility left.
FSU lost starters Tatum Bethune and Kalen DeLoach this offseason as they exhausted eligibility. DJ Lundy flirted with the transfer portal but eventually announced his return. Murphy figures to play a prominent role in a room that has little experience.
Murphy is the fifth former Alabama player to join the class and the 14th transfer portal addition. He joins running back Roydell Williams, wide receiver Malik Benson Jr., defensive back Earl Little Jr. and offensive lineman Terrence Ferguson as former Crimson Tide players to join the program.
Little hinted at a commitment Monday afternoon on his X (formerly Twitter) account.
Anotha 1🍢
— Earl Little Jr (@EarlLittleJr1) January 15, 2024
FSU Football 2023 Winter Transfer Tracker
Transfers in:
Marvin Jones Jr., R-So., Defensive end, - Georgia
DJ Uiagalelei, Jr, Quarterback - Oregon State
Jalen Brown, Fr., Wide receiver - LSU
Earl Little Jr., R-Fr., Defensive back - Alabama
Grady Kelly, R-So., Defensive lineman - Colorado State
Jaylin Lucas, Jr., Running back - Indiana
Davonte Brown, 4th-Jr., Defensive back - Miami (FL)
Malik Benson, Jr., Wide receiver - Alabama
Tomiwa Durojaiye, R-Fr., Defensive lineman - West Virginia
Sione Lolohea, Jr., Defensive lineman - Oregon State
Terrence Ferguson, R-So., Offensive lineman - Alabama
Richie Leonard IV, Jr., Offensive lineman - Florida
Shawn Murphy, R-Fr., Linebacker - Alabama
Transfers out:
CJ Campbell, RB, Redshirt sophomore (Florida Atlantic)
Preston Daniel, TE, Redshirt junior (Buffalo)
Dylan Brown-Turner, LB, Freshman
Markeston Douglas, TE, Redshirt Junior (Arizona State)
AJ Duffy, QB, Redshirt freshman (San Diego State)
Bless Harris, OL, Redshirt senior (TCU)
Rodney Hill, RB, Redshirt freshman
Tyler Keltner, K, Redshirt senior (Oklahoma)
Malcolm Ray, DT, Redshirt junior (Rutgers)
Daughtry Richardson, OL, Freshman (Florida Atlantic)
Qae'shon Sapp, OL, Freshman (Louisiana Monroe)
Thomas Shrader, OL, Redshirt junior (Appalachian State)
Ayobami Tifase, DL, Redshirt freshman (Georgia Tech)
Tate Rodemaker, QB, Redshirt junior (Southern Miss)
Gilber Edmond, DE, Redshirt junior (South Carolina)
Goldie Lawrence, WR, Freshman (UCF)
NFL Draft declarations
Jared Verse, DE, Redshirt junior
Jaheim Bell, TE, Redshirt junior
Trey Benson, RB, Redshirt junior
Jarrian Jones, DB, Redshirt senior
Fabien Lovett, DL, Redshirt senior
Kalen Deloach, LB, Redshirt senior
D'Mitri Emmanuel, OL, Redshirt senior
Tatum Bethune, LB, Redshirt senior
Akeem Dent, DB, Senior
