Inked with Spirit: How this FSU football player shows his Seminole passion through tattoos

Florida State football head coach Mike Norvell has rebuilt the program with the usage of the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Getting players who want to buy into being Seminoles and into Norvell's culture has been the key for players added via the portal.

Perhaps no player represents the 'Seminole pride' than redshirt senior defensive back Jarrian Jones. Jones joined the program from Mississippi State ahead of the 2020 season.

Jones has a large Seminole head tattooed near his right shoulder. But that's not the only ink representing his love for FSU.

"I got it in 2021, so my second year here that's when I got it," Jones told the local media following Wednesday's practice. "I kind of fell in love with Florida State, the garnet and gold.

"Actually, I got a big spear on my ribs. I have a huge spear on my ribs."

Jones and No. 4 FSU (7-0, 5-0 ACC) take on Wake Forest (4-3, 1-3) at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. at noon Saturday. (Broadcast: ABC).

Florida State football cornerback Jarrian Jones

Transferring to FSU

Jones attended Northwest Rankin High in Magee, Mississippi. As a 4-star recruit and the No. 22 safety recruit in the 2019 class, he signed with local Mississippi State out of high school.

As a true freshman, he played in eight games, including three starts and recorded 18 tackles and one pass breakup.

Following the 2019 season, Jones entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on May 19 and announced his commitment to in-state program Ole Miss on May 23.

Norvell quickly got on the horn with Jones and got him to flip and sign with the Seminoles.

So naturally, Jones knew whom he'd show his new ink to first.

"Coach Norvell is the first person I showed," Jones said. "He just smiled and said, 'I love you, buddy.'"

Jones has played 39 career games with FSU, recording 75 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss three interceptions and 12 pass breakups.

Last season he was FSU’s Defensive Most Improved Player award recipient after recording 19 tackles, four pass breakups and one interception in 12 games (10 starts).

This season he has played in all seven games, including four starts. He has 16 tackles, including one for loss and returned an interception for a touchdown in the home opener vs. Southern Miss.

After his pick-six, his first collegiate touchdown, Jones got to break the rock.

"Just embracing where I am," Jones said of the pride he takes in being at FSU. "I came from Mississippi State, ... so coming to Florida State, I was a long way from home.

"Just embracing the culture of Florida State and everything that came out I just felt like I took on that."

Success of FSU's secondary

The Seminoles have been susceptible to the run this season, allowing 149.3 rushing yards per game (74th in the nation. But the secondary has played mostly lights out.

They have allowed just three passing touchdowns, which is tied with Michigan for the second fewest and are giving up 200.7 yards per game (35th).

"I think it just comes down to a comfortability, just knowing that when we give a call, that guy's going do what he's supposed to do," Jones said. "Everybody knows if there's one bust in coverage, then it's bombs away. So, just that trust between all five has been on the same page."

Overall, the defense is on a run of three straight second-half shutouts, going a month since the last point allowed in the second half, on Sept. 23 at Clemson.

In the month of October, FSU has allowed just 8.66 points per game. The Seminoles are allowing just 18.6 points per game, which is tied with Maryland for 21st in the nation and second overall in the ACC.

"We’re going to scratch, claw, bleed, whatever we got to do for you to not get in,” Jones said. “It just comes down to heart.”

GAME INFORMATION

Who: No. 4 FSU (7-0, 5-0 ACC) at Wake Forest (4-3, 1-3)

When/where: Saturday, noon, Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium, Winston-Salem, N.C.

TV/Radio: ABC/94.9 FM

Live game updates: www.Tallahassee.com; @Ehsan_Kassim, @jackgwilliams and @JimHenryTALLY on X, formerly Twitter

Reach Ehsan Kassim at ekassim@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Ehsan_Kassim. You can also follow our coverage on Facebook (NoleSports) and Instagram (tlhnolesports).

No one covers the ‘Noles like the Tallahassee Democrat. Subscribe using the link at the top of the page and never miss a moment.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Jarrian Jones shows off FSU pride with Florida State tattoos